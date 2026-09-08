Salma Hayek Bares It All in 60th Birthday Photos

Salma Hayek is starting her new decade off in a bold way. The actress and producer, who turned 60 on September 2, celebrated with a skinny dip in the ocean.

"60 and grateful," Hayek wrote in the caption. The first photo showed the Magic Mike star lying in shallow water, hair tumbling down her shoulders as she grinned off camera. The second image showed her coming up for air after plunging into the sea, her hair cascading down her back. Hayek forewent any swimwear, opting to take the swim in her birthday suit.