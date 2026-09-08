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Salma Hayek Bares It All in 60th Birthday Photos

Talk about exiting your 50s with a bang

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By Clara Stein
Published Sep 8, 2026
3:46pm
salma hayek topless 60th birthday photos
Clasos.com.mx/Shutterstock

Salma Hayek is starting her new decade off in a bold way. The actress and producer, who turned 60 on September 2, celebrated with a skinny dip in the ocean.

"60 and grateful," Hayek wrote in the caption. The first photo showed the Magic Mike star lying in shallow water, hair tumbling down her shoulders as she grinned off camera. The second image showed her coming up for air after plunging into the sea, her hair cascading down her back. Hayek forewent any swimwear, opting to take the swim in her birthday suit.

The actress has a busy week ahead; her new film, Without Blood, hits theaters September 18. The Angelina Jolie-directed project stars Hayek and Demián Bichir. Hayek plays a woman named Nina, a survivor of war who finds that the experience has now driven her on a quest for vengeance against the people who hurt her. While extensive details about the film's plot have yet to be released, the movie is based on Alessandro Baricco's novel of the same name. In it, Nina is just 4 years old when her father and brother are murdered, and she is left for dead in her family's house. Jolie originally premiered Without Blood at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, and the film made its Italian debut in April 2025.

Upcoming projects aside, Hayek has already had quite the year. Most notably, she played a major role in this year's FIFA World Cup, participating in the ceremonies of the opening match in Mexico City.

"The energy and community was a beautiful reminder of the way that football can bring us together and I am delighted to have played a part," she wrote. "¡VIVA MÉXICO! ¡VIVA EL FÚTBOL! "

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Clara Stein

Contributing Editor

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