Salma Hayek Shares Rare Photos of Daughter Valentina—and the Resemblance Is Wild

Birthday wishes are in order for Salma Hayek’s daughter, Valentina—who just officially turned 18!
The Desperado star, 59, took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone, sharing a heartfelt tribute and a rare glimpse into the birthday festivities. In a carousel post, Hayek included several sweet family photos, including one of her posing alongside her daughter and husband, François-Henri Pinault.
One glance at the picture and it’s clear—Salma and Valentina share more than just a close bond. From their expressive eyes to their strong brows and natural confidence, the mother-daughter resemblance is undeniable. And apparently, they’ve got matching dance moves too. In a video from the post, the two are seen dancing together in silky dresses during the celebration.