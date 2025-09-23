About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Salma Hayek Shares Rare Photos of Daughter Valentina—and the Resemblance Is Wild

Happy Birthday, Valentina

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Sep 23, 2025
6:48pm
SalmaHayek
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Birthday wishes are in order for Salma Hayek’s daughter, Valentina—who just officially turned 18!

The Desperado star, 59, took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone, sharing a heartfelt tribute and a rare glimpse into the birthday festivities. In a carousel post, Hayek included several sweet family photos, including one of her posing alongside her daughter and husband, François-Henri Pinault.

One glance at the picture and it’s clear—Salma and Valentina share more than just a close bond. From their expressive eyes to their strong brows and natural confidence, the mother-daughter resemblance is undeniable. And apparently, they’ve got matching dance moves too. In a video from the post, the two are seen dancing together in silky dresses during the celebration.

“We ate, we danced, we laughed, we loved… and we kept the party going all weekend. Happy birthday mi cielo, celebrating you never feels long enough,” Hayek wrote in the caption, followed by a Spanish translation and a few heart emojis.

Naturally, the comments section lit up with birthday wishes, including sweet notes from celebrity friends like Rita Ora, Kate Hudson, Lenny Kravitz and Chelsea Handler.

Valentina is Salma's only biological child with François-Henri’s but Hayek is also a proud stepmom to his older children: François, Mathilde and Augustin (nicknamed Augie).

In fact, just a few months ago, the Magic Mike’s Last Dance star celebrated Augie’s high school graduation. On June 4, she posted a carousel of photos from his big day.

“Augie!!! We are so PROUD of you congratulations for becoming the extraordinary young man that you are and managing to still be our lovely boy and congratulations to Linda, Francois and all the parents who got our babies up to this point. Easier said than done #graduation.”

The post included sweet family snaps, including moments with Augie, Hayek, Pinault and Augie’s mom, supermodel Linda Evangelista.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Salma Hayek Stuns in White Bikini & Her Dance Moves Are Just As Sultry

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe