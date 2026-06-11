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What It's *Really* Like on the Royal Balcony, According to Royal Family Photographer Chris Jackson

No one can prepare you, he says

Author image: rachel bowie christine han photography 100 70x70
By Rachel Bowie
Published Jun 11, 2026
2:48pm
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From Modern Majesty by Chris Jackson/Rizzoli New York; Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

When it comes to photographing the British royal family, there’s one person who consistently has a front row seat: Chris Jackson. A royal photographer for Getty Images for nearly two decades, he’s been there to document so many major moments, from Prince William’s wedding to Kate Middleton to King Charles’s coronation.

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Rizzoli New York

His latest book, Modern Majesty: The British Royal Family In a New Era, showcases that in full with an in-depth look at the sheer range of royal milestones he’s been a part of. Modern Majesty offers a compelling visual portrait of a monarchy in transition thanks not only to the reign of King Charles, but also the growing roles of the Prince and Princess of Wales. And his perspective is always unique.

Just take a look at his point of view during one of the more iconic royal occasions as of late: The coronation of King Charles. Like always, Jackson delivered his fly-on-the-wall perspective, but from an incredibly rare vantage point. Stationed right behind the newly anointed king and Queen Camilla on the Buckingham Palace balcony, he had what felt like a bird’s eye view of it all. So what was that experience actually like? We had to ask.

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From Modern Majesty by Chris Jackson/Rizzoli New York; Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

“Nothing can prepare you for a moment like that,” Jackson describes. “We had a look ahead of time to check out the angles and anticipate the best photos, but you still won’t be ready for those doors opening and hearing the crowds.”

If he had to describe the experience in a single word, it’s this: Pressure. “Knowing there are millions of people around the world watching from the other side, but knowing you’ve got a job to do, too. I really wanted that image for the cover of my book because it symbolizes what royal photography is all about—having a front row seat to a historic moment and giving the viewer an unseen perspective. It was such a privilege to be there.”

Speaking of royal balcony moments, there’s another one coming up this weekend with Trooping the Colour set to take place on Saturday, June 13. King Charles will be there and most of the royal family is expected to turn out, too.

Will Jackson be there documenting it all and giving us a unique look in? We’ll have to wait and see.

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rachel bowie christine han photography 100 70x70

Rachel Bowie

Senior Director, Special Projects and Royals

  • Writes and produces family, fashion, wellness, relationships, money and royals content
  • Podcast co-host and published author with a book about the British Royal Family
  • Studied sociology at Wheaton College and received a masters degree in journalism from Emerson College
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