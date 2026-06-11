What It's *Really* Like on the Royal Balcony, According to Royal Family Photographer Chris Jackson

“Nothing can prepare you for a moment like that,” Jackson describes. “We had a look ahead of time to check out the angles and anticipate the best photos, but you still won’t be ready for those doors opening and hearing the crowds.”

If he had to describe the experience in a single word, it’s this: Pressure. “Knowing there are millions of people around the world watching from the other side, but knowing you’ve got a job to do, too. I really wanted that image for the cover of my book because it symbolizes what royal photography is all about—having a front row seat to a historic moment and giving the viewer an unseen perspective. It was such a privilege to be there.”

Speaking of royal balcony moments, there’s another one coming up this weekend with Trooping the Colour set to take place on Saturday, June 13. King Charles will be there and most of the royal family is expected to turn out, too.

Will Jackson be there documenting it all and giving us a unique look in? We’ll have to wait and see.