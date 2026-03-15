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Rose Byrne & Husband Bobby Cannavale Steal the Red Carpet with Adorable Oscars Date Night

No reptile expo this time

Author image: rachel bowie christine han photography 100
By Rachel Bowie
Published Mar 16, 2026
12:22am
rose byrne bobby cannevale date night oscars universal
Lounis Tiar/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

The 2026 Academy Awards have finally arrived and all eyes were on the star-studded arrivals. The couple that made the cutest entrance? Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale, who walked the rust-colored carpet hand-in-hand.

rose byrne bobby cannavale 2026 oscars
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

It’s of course a big night for Byrne, who is nominated for Best Actress for her role in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, a film about a mother on the verge of collapse. She earned a Golden Globe Award for her performance at the ceremony in January—something Cannavale inadvertently had to miss.

rose byrne red carpet oscars
Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

“I want to thank my husband, Bobby, who couldn’t be here because we’re getting a bearded dragon and he went to a reptile expo in New Jersey,” she humorously shared in her acceptance speech.

Tonight was of course different with the Brooklyn-based pair together and by each other’s side for what is a no doubt a major moment for Byrne, who is celebrating her very first Oscar nomination with this 2026 nod. To mark the occasion, she dressed to impress, wearing a strapless black Christian Dior gown, delicately accentuated with floral embroidery. Cannavale himself looked pretty sharp, wearing a traditional black tuxedo and shades.

bobby cannavale snapping pics rose red carpet
SplashNews.com/Shutterstock

Still, he couldn’t help taking a beat to take in the gravity of the occasion for his wife: Photogs on site caught Cannavale stepping away from his wife to snap a few iPhone pics of Byrne, who—within their coupledom—carries the starring role tonight.

Super sweet? Yes. A peek into an ultra-glam date night for the low-key pair? Absolutely.

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Rachel Bowie

Senior Director, Special Projects and Royals

  • Writes and produces family, fashion, wellness, relationships, money and royals content
  • Podcast co-host and published author with a book about the British Royal Family
  • Studied sociology at Wheaton College and received a masters degree in journalism from Emerson College
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