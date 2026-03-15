Rose Byrne & Husband Bobby Cannavale Steal the Red Carpet with Adorable Oscars Date Night

“I want to thank my husband, Bobby, who couldn’t be here because we’re getting a bearded dragon and he went to a reptile expo in New Jersey,” she humorously shared in her acceptance speech.

Tonight was of course different with the Brooklyn-based pair together and by each other’s side for what is a no doubt a major moment for Byrne, who is celebrating her very first Oscar nomination with this 2026 nod. To mark the occasion, she dressed to impress, wearing a strapless black Christian Dior gown, delicately accentuated with floral embroidery. Cannavale himself looked pretty sharp, wearing a traditional black tuxedo and shades.