The 2026 Academy Awards have finally arrived and all eyes were on the star-studded arrivals. The couple that made the cutest entrance? Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale, who walked the rust-colored carpet hand-in-hand.
Rose Byrne & Husband Bobby Cannavale Steal the Red Carpet with Adorable Oscars Date Night
No reptile expo this time
It’s of course a big night for Byrne, who is nominated for Best Actress for her role in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, a film about a mother on the verge of collapse. She earned a Golden Globe Award for her performance at the ceremony in January—something Cannavale inadvertently had to miss.
“I want to thank my husband, Bobby, who couldn’t be here because we’re getting a bearded dragon and he went to a reptile expo in New Jersey,” she humorously shared in her acceptance speech.
Tonight was of course different with the Brooklyn-based pair together and by each other’s side for what is a no doubt a major moment for Byrne, who is celebrating her very first Oscar nomination with this 2026 nod. To mark the occasion, she dressed to impress, wearing a strapless black Christian Dior gown, delicately accentuated with floral embroidery. Cannavale himself looked pretty sharp, wearing a traditional black tuxedo and shades.
Still, he couldn’t help taking a beat to take in the gravity of the occasion for his wife: Photogs on site caught Cannavale stepping away from his wife to snap a few iPhone pics of Byrne, who—within their coupledom—carries the starring role tonight.
Super sweet? Yes. A peek into an ultra-glam date night for the low-key pair? Absolutely.