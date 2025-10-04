About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Ricky Martin Just Posted a Shirtless Selfie & Suddenly, It's Hot in Here

Need I say more?

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 4, 2025
3:00pm
RickyMartin
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

When it comes to celebrity Instagram content, most posts fall into two camps: promo shots for their latest project or sweet behind-the-scenes moments with family and friends. But every now and then, a post comes along that breaks the internet for very different reasons. Case in point? Ricky Martin’s recent Instagram Story, which is serving full-on thirst trap energy.

The "Livin’ La Vida Loca" singer, 53, took to his IG Stories on Tuesday, September 30 and casually dropped a steamy mirror selfie. Set to “Push” by Connor Price and Nic D, the shot showed Martin standing in front of a bathroom mirror, extending the frame well below his hip bones.

With a soft smile and zero caption (because really, what more needs to be said?), Martin let the image speak for itself.

Screenshot 2025 10 01 at 2.13.34 PM
Ricky Martin/Instagram

Of course, this isn’t the first time the multi-award-winning Puerto Rican icon has showed some skin and sometimes it’s not even on purpose. Earlier this month, Martin gave fans a glimpse into his pre-show chaos before performing at the 2025 MTV VMAs, where he was honored with a Latin Icon Medley.

In a Sept. 7 Instagram carousel, he wrote, “Lots of laughter, friends and even a little wardrobe malfunction (I can sew if need be by the way)… lots of makeup and grooming and friends around! It’s gonna be a very special day.”

One of the photos featured a shirtless Martin casually sitting on a couch as sunlight poured in, hand-sewing the top of his pants. Another close-up showed him threading the needle with laser focus.

“Thank you @danielavesco for documenting it all this morning,” Martin’s caption continued.

The rest of the post gave fans a fun behind-the-scenes look, including a shot of Martin in the barber’s chair mid-trim, making a silly face while still fixing his pants, and enjoying a quick pre-show bite.

So, whether he’s crafting his own outfit or posting a no-caption-needed thirst trap, Ricky Martin is clearly still living la vida.

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
