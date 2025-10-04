Ricky Martin Just Posted a Shirtless Selfie & Suddenly, It's Hot in Here

When it comes to celebrity Instagram content, most posts fall into two camps: promo shots for their latest project or sweet behind-the-scenes moments with family and friends. But every now and then, a post comes along that breaks the internet for very different reasons. Case in point? Ricky Martin’s recent Instagram Story, which is serving full-on thirst trap energy.

The "Livin’ La Vida Loca" singer, 53, took to his IG Stories on Tuesday, September 30 and casually dropped a steamy mirror selfie. Set to “Push” by Connor Price and Nic D, the shot showed Martin standing in front of a bathroom mirror, extending the frame well below his hip bones.

With a soft smile and zero caption (because really, what more needs to be said?), Martin let the image speak for itself.