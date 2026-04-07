Reese Witherspoon's April Book Club Pick Drops—and It's Got Suspense, a Small-Town Girl and a Shocking Secret

This month, readers are picking up Emma Brodie's Into The Blue, a romantic, suspenseful novel centered on a young woman named AJ Graves. AJ's dream is to write for Saturday Night Live, but she instead finds herself working at the video rental store in her small Massachusetts town. One day, Noah Drew walks in. Noah comes from a dynasty of Hollywood thespians, and he and AJ become friends. Then acting partners. Then he disappears.

When the two are reunited nearly a decade later on a New York film set, they'll have to contend with the shared past that drives them apart—even as fate seems to reel them in together.

"Into The Blue by Emma Brodie is a story that really stayed with me," Witherspoon writes. "It's about love, timing and what happens when the past finds its way back into your life. I was so drawn to the way it explores fate versus choice."