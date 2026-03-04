Reese's March Book Club Pick Is a Heartbreaking Fairytale...with a Twist

"I loved the idea that it's a retelling of the Cinderella story," Witherspoon said in her announcement. "What we thought we knew, we don't know at all. Cinderella is not the hero."

Watching the reel further reveals some shocking takes on Cinderella's character, and paints Lady Tremaine in a whole new light.

In Hochhauser's retelling, the woman every little girl is taught to villainize becomes stunningly human. She's a widow with three daughters, facing imminent poverty and only her late husband's title as a possible saving grace. There's a stepdaughter who has always rebuffed her, a royal engagement, sordid family secrets and, at the end of the day, a mother's love.