Priyanka Chopra’s Latest Accessory? Oh, Just a Giant Snake

When it comes to Hollywood antics, nothing should really shock us anymore. From wild outfits to over-the-top accessories, surprises are basically part of the job description. The latest one? Courtesy of Priyanka Chopra.

In an Instagram post shared on October 29, the Citadel star, 43, looks effortlessly cool in light-wash denim and a deep V-neck white shirt. Her hair’s pulled up with a bandana and she’s all smiles as a giant snake is casually wrapped around her neck. The carousel features several photos of her holding the reptile, plus a video where she jokes about it being her newest fashion statement.

“Loving the jewelry,” someone says off-camera. Priyanka laughs and replies, “Thanks, it’s a new Serpenti.”