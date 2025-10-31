About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Priyanka Chopra’s Latest Accessory? Oh, Just a Giant Snake

By Danielle Long
Published Oct 31, 2025
7:38pm
Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images for Bulgari

When it comes to Hollywood antics, nothing should really shock us anymore. From wild outfits to over-the-top accessories, surprises are basically part of the job description. The latest one? Courtesy of Priyanka Chopra.

In an Instagram post shared on October 29, the Citadel star, 43, looks effortlessly cool in light-wash denim and a deep V-neck white shirt. Her hair’s pulled up with a bandana and she’s all smiles as a giant snake is casually wrapped around her neck. The carousel features several photos of her holding the reptile, plus a video where she jokes about it being her newest fashion statement.

“Loving the jewelry,” someone says off-camera. Priyanka laughs and replies, “Thanks, it’s a new Serpenti.”

As wild as it looks, this isn’t her first snake encounter. She included a few throwback shots of herself posing with snakes.

“Notice a theme here… it’s ssssssubtle,” she captioned the post.

“Very subtle,” one fan teased in the comments, while others flooded her feed with love. “That snake looks good on you,” someone wrote. Even Law & Order: SVU legend Mariska Hargitay jumped in, commenting, “Priyanka, I had a boa constrictor growing up!!!”

When she’s not channeling her inner snake charmer, Priyanka’s sharing sweet glimpses of life with husband Nick Jonas, 33, and their three-year-old daughter, Malti. Earlier this month, she posted a few heartwarming photos from their Diwali celebration.

“A little bit of this and so much of that,” she captioned the October 21 post. “This Diwali was full of heart and love. Sharing this festival with people who haven’t discovered its beauty was the highlight this year. Especially Malti’s friends.”

She closed with a warm wish for her followers, “Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. May this new year bring you love, joy, prosperity, and happiness.”

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
