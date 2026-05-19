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Princess Diana’s Brother Charles Spencer Just Got Married—and the Wedding Details Are Surprisingly Low-Key

Congrats to the newlyweds

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published May 19, 2026
2:41pm
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Ken McKay/ITV

When people picture a wedding (especially one involving a celebrity), they often imagine a huge, over-the-top celebration complete with extravagant floral arrangements, sweeping views and, of course, a jaw-dropping gown. But not every couple wants the full royal treatment. Some prefer something far more intimate and relaxed, which is exactly the approach Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, took for his latest wedding.

Charles, 61, married archaeologist and podcast co-host Professor Cat Jarman, 43, during a private ceremony in Arizona on Friday, May 15, according to People. The intimate celebration marks the fourth marriage for the 9th Earl Spencer.

Photos obtained by the outlet captured the couple standing against the striking desert backdrop of Sedona’s famous Cathedral Rock. Cat kept her bridal style effortlessly chic in a pale blue sleeveless gown featuring a plunging neckline and side cutouts. She paired the look with metallic platform peep-toe heels, while her hair was styled in a soft low updo. Charles matched the laid-back vibe in a dark suit with an open-collar light blue shirt.

“We both feel so incredibly lucky to have progressed from being colleagues, to friendship, to deep love and connection,” they said in a joint statement shared with People. “Each stage of our relationship has been underpinned by laughter and we share a passion for life.”

The pair first met after Charles, who is an author, was asked to review Cat’s 2021 nonfiction bestseller River Kings. They later worked together on archaeological digs and eventually began co-hosting the podcast The Rabbit Hole Detectives alongside Reverend Richard Coles before confirming their relationship in October 2024.

This marks Spencer’s fourth marriage. He was previously married to Victoria Lockwood, Caroline Freud and Karen Spencer.

Congratulations to Charles and Cat.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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