Princess Diana’s Brother Charles Spencer Just Got Married—and the Wedding Details Are Surprisingly Low-Key

When people picture a wedding (especially one involving a celebrity), they often imagine a huge, over-the-top celebration complete with extravagant floral arrangements, sweeping views and, of course, a jaw-dropping gown. But not every couple wants the full royal treatment. Some prefer something far more intimate and relaxed, which is exactly the approach Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, took for his latest wedding.

Charles, 61, married archaeologist and podcast co-host Professor Cat Jarman, 43, during a private ceremony in Arizona on Friday, May 15, according to People. The intimate celebration marks the fourth marriage for the 9th Earl Spencer.