The Surprisingly Simple Advice Pink Gave Her Daughter That We Should All Be Following

There is no shortage of advice these days. You can find tips on everything from dating and parenting to friendships and career moves. Some of it is genuinely helpful, some of it is questionable, and a lot of it probably depends on who you ask. Personally, I've found that the advice that sticks the most is usually the simplest. Case in point: the parenting wisdom Pink recently shared about her daughter, Willow.

In a recent interview with E! News, the "Just Give Me a Reason" singer, 46, opened up about her 15-year-old daughter, who is currently pursuing a career in Broadway theater. While talking about Willow's ambitions, Pink revealed the straightforward advice she gives her, and honestly, it feels like something people of any age could benefit from hearing.

“I told her she just has to work hard and be a good person and show up and be a good teammate and work hard,” Pink said. Boom.