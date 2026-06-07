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The Surprisingly Simple Advice Pink Gave Her Daughter That We Should All Be Following

Listen up, folks

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jun 7, 2026
2:00pm
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There is no shortage of advice these days. You can find tips on everything from dating and parenting to friendships and career moves. Some of it is genuinely helpful, some of it is questionable, and a lot of it probably depends on who you ask. Personally, I've found that the advice that sticks the most is usually the simplest. Case in point: the parenting wisdom Pink recently shared about her daughter, Willow.

In a recent interview with E! News, the "Just Give Me a Reason" singer, 46, opened up about her 15-year-old daughter, who is currently pursuing a career in Broadway theater. While talking about Willow's ambitions, Pink revealed the straightforward advice she gives her, and honestly, it feels like something people of any age could benefit from hearing.

“I told her she just has to work hard and be a good person and show up and be a good teammate and work hard,” Pink said. Boom.

Pink, who shares Willow and 9-year-old son Jameson with husband Carey Hart, also reflected on motherhood as she celebrated Willow's 15th birthday on June 2.

“Honestly, I was terrified to be a mother,” the singer admitted. “I told Willow in her birthday card that she taught me what love is. And I've loved every phase of being her mom.”

The heartfelt reflection did not stop there.

“It makes me very emotional,” she added. “I did not know that I would be able to handle a teenager and she is the easiest person I've ever met to love.”

Of course, like many parents of teenagers, Pink is also adjusting to the reality that her daughter is becoming more independent.

“She is now finally at the age where she would like to do her own thing, which I think is boring,” Pink laughed, hinting that she'd rather spend more time together. “She's doing the damn thing. She's in cabarets for charity, she's in workshops, she just did Carrie the musical—which was dark. She's killing it. It's fun to watch.”

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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