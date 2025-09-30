Pam Anderson’s style renaissance continues to wow, and here's the latest. Last night, she made jaws drop with the debut of a major new style at Paris Fashion Week. She’s slayed there before, for example in her pivot to status dressing in Dior. It’s part of her enviable life reboot, including crowd-pleasing elements such as a plant-based cooking series and cinematic star turns (including a reported romance with Liam Neeson). But now she's playing with her hair color...and since she's an iconic blond bombshell, that's a big risk.
Pam Anderson’s New Look Is a Radical Change—and Has Fans Talking
We’ve never seen her like this before
And just like that, Anderson proves that fortune favors the bold with her new choppy red bob hairstyle. Crowning a satiny sheath straight from her monochromatic playbook, this Pamela 2.0 look is inarguably stunning, and fans on social media are so buzzy they're practically pollinating in reaction. In comments on a photo by @Marco.Bahler., Catchtheblossom opines, “Think that’s perfect for her skin tone and love how she allows herself to change her appearance.” Joski31 concurs: "Oooh lovely. Really suits her skin tone x.” Heathervandersteen comments, "She is gorgeous, so chic, and thriving. We love Pam in all her eras🙌🏼”
What prompted the switch-up? According to a Vogue story by Margaux Anbouba, “her new look is inspired by Swedish film stars Gunnel Lindblom and Bibi Anderson. These are the references she brought to Parisian hairstylist John Nollet, who gave her the transformation. This is all in preparation for her next role: Playing opposite Steve Coogan in Michael Cera's directorial debut, Love is Not the Answer.”
We know Anderson loves a hair reference (after all, her Met Gala bob channelled Princess Diana). Here’s to hoping she holds on to this one long enough for all of us to really feel the heat of such a hot new hairstyle.