Pam Anderson’s New Look Is a Radical Change—and Has Fans Talking

What prompted the switch-up? According to a Vogue story by Margaux Anbouba, “her new look is inspired by Swedish film stars Gunnel Lindblom and Bibi Anderson. These are the references she brought to Parisian hairstylist John Nollet, who gave her the transformation. This is all in preparation for her next role: Playing opposite Steve Coogan in Michael Cera's directorial debut, Love is Not the Answer.”

We know Anderson loves a hair reference (after all, her Met Gala bob channelled Princess Diana). Here’s to hoping she holds on to this one long enough for all of us to really feel the heat of such a hot new hairstyle.