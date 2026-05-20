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Nicole Richie and Her Lookalike Daughter Kate Just Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together

#twinning

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By Danielle Long
Published May 20, 2026
2:33pm
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David Fisher

When there’s a red carpet, you can almost always count on seeing a few familiar faces. The stars of the project, award nominees, and plenty of other notable names usually make the rounds, often joined by costars, spouses, or members of their team. But every now and then, a celebrity changes things up and brings a surprise guest instead. That’s exactly what happened when Nicole Richie stepped out this week with her daughter, Kate Madden.

The media personality and fashion designer, 44, made a rare public appearance with her 18-year-old daughter at the world premiere of Stop! That! Train!, presented by Bleecker Street and World of Wonder, at Harmony Gold in Los Angeles on May 18. And can we talk about the resemblance between the two?!

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Greg Grudt/UPI / Shutterstock

Nicole and Kate coordinated their glam for the night, both leaning into dramatic, doll-like eye makeup complete with bold lashes.

Nicole wore a floor-length navy-and-white polka dot dress paired with a matching head wrap and a white jacket trimmed with fur accents draped around her shoulders.

Kate, whose dad is Joel Madden from the band Good Charlotte, went for a more edgy vibe in a strapless leather minidress styled with black knee-high boots. Both wore their hair sleek and straight, which only added to their twinning moment.

The event also marked Kate’s first public appearance since Nicole revealed that her daughter now prefers to go by her middle name instead of her first name, Harlow. Most learned of the preferred name earlier this year when Nicole shared a birthday tribute for Kate on Instagram on January 12.

Alongside photos of her oldest child through the years, Nicole, who also shares 16-year-old son Sparrow with her husband, wrote, "18 years of you @katemaddennn."

Joel sweetly joined in within the comments section, adding, "That’s my girl."

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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