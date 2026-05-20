When there’s a red carpet, you can almost always count on seeing a few familiar faces. The stars of the project, award nominees, and plenty of other notable names usually make the rounds, often joined by costars, spouses, or members of their team. But every now and then, a celebrity changes things up and brings a surprise guest instead. That’s exactly what happened when Nicole Richie stepped out this week with her daughter, Kate Madden.

The media personality and fashion designer, 44, made a rare public appearance with her 18-year-old daughter at the world premiere of Stop! That! Train!, presented by Bleecker Street and World of Wonder, at Harmony Gold in Los Angeles on May 18. And can we talk about the resemblance between the two?!