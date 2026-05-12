Hailee Steinfeld Posts First Photos of Her Daughter But Fans Can’t Stop Talking About This Unexpected Detail

When a celebrity announces they’re growing their family, fans basically turn into unofficial aunties and uncles overnight. People love the whole experience, the baby name reveal, the tiny details, the weight at birth, and of course, any photos they’re willing to share.

Well, Hailee Steinfeld just gave everyone exactly what they were hoping for after celebrating her first Mother’s Day as a new mom, including the very first look at her newborn daughter. But while fans were already melting over the baby content, there was one unexpected detail that completely took over the comments: her Wegmans products.

On Monday, May 11, the Sinners actress, 29, shared a glimpse into her holiday celebrations on Instagram, posting a five-photo carousel that included the first photos of her baby girl, whom she welcomed with husband Josh Allen, 29, in April. The first image showed the newborn holding her hand, followed by a sweet stack of Mother’s Day cards she received. Next came a full breakfast spread that honestly looked like a dream brunch situation: eggs, bacon, bagels, orange juice, and all the cozy staples.