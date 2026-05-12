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Hailee Steinfeld Posts First Photos of Her Daughter But Fans Can’t Stop Talking About This Unexpected Detail

It's so random

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published May 12, 2026
5:54pm
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Andrew Schwartz

When a celebrity announces they’re growing their family, fans basically turn into unofficial aunties and uncles overnight. People love the whole experience, the baby name reveal, the tiny details, the weight at birth, and of course, any photos they’re willing to share.

Well, Hailee Steinfeld just gave everyone exactly what they were hoping for after celebrating her first Mother’s Day as a new mom, including the very first look at her newborn daughter. But while fans were already melting over the baby content, there was one unexpected detail that completely took over the comments: her Wegmans products.

On Monday, May 11, the Sinners actress, 29, shared a glimpse into her holiday celebrations on Instagram, posting a five-photo carousel that included the first photos of her baby girl, whom she welcomed with husband Josh Allen, 29, in April. The first image showed the newborn holding her hand, followed by a sweet stack of Mother’s Day cards she received. Next came a full breakfast spread that honestly looked like a dream brunch situation: eggs, bacon, bagels, orange juice, and all the cozy staples.

At first glance, it seemed pretty standard for a celebratory morning. But fans being fans, a lot of people zeroed in on one very specific detail. The orange juice was from Wegmans, the grocery chain mostly found in the Northeast. And the internet noticed immediately and had a field day.

“Seeing Wegmans on your table is just wow,” one person wrote. Another added, “Simply obsessed that you’re posting Wegmans brand items,” while someone else declared, “she’s a wegmans mom.”

Even Wegmans themselves joined in on the moment, commenting, “We’re simply obsessed with that brunch spread...Happy Mother’s Day!”

The rest of the carousel included a sweet cake that read “Happy Mother’s Day” and an adorable shot of the baby tucked inside a watermelon themed onesie.

“A day late but simply obsessed with this,” Hailee captioned the post.

Of course, it was not all about grocery store spotting. Plenty of fans also flooded the comments with heart emojis and well wishes, celebrating Hailee’s first Mother’s Day and the new chapter in her life.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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