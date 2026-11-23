Miley Cyrus is officially a married woman, and while I'm thrilled for her next chapter with musician Maxx Morando, I have to talk about her bridal look. The singer just shared the first photos from their intimate Palm Springs wedding, and her dress was a seriously beautiful departure from the edgy fashion choices fans are used to seeing from her.
For the Nov. 21 ceremony, Cyrus, 34, wore a custom Saint Laurent silk gown designed by the label's creative director, Anthony Vaccarello. The elegant design featured long sleeves, a plunging open back and a flowing train that pooled behind her. She finished the look with matching white silk slingback heels, Chopard diamond earrings and a loose updo decorated with delicate white flowers.