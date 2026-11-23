What makes the look particularly striking is how different it feels from Cyrus's usual fashion playbook. The star has never been one to shy away from a little edge, whether she's walking a red carpet or stepping out for a casual appearance. Think daring cutouts, sheer fabrics, dramatic silhouettes, leather and plenty of rock-and-roll attitude. Even her more glamorous award-show looks tend to come with a bold detail or unexpected twist.

Her wedding dress, on the other hand, leaned into understated elegance. Rather than choosing an elaborate ball gown or a heavily embellished bridal look, Cyrus went for something sleek, sophisticated and timeless.

The dramatic open back did give the otherwise classic silhouette just enough of that signature Miley attitude, though. She managed to embrace traditional bridal elegance without losing the personality that makes her style so recognizable.