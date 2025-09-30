Whether it's a custom engagement ring or an empowering pinky ring, Meghan Markle is no stranger to meaningful jewelry—and it looks like she's added to her collection. She attended the One805LIVE! 2025 concert earlier this month, where she sported a gorgeous ring that reports say holds a ton of symbolism.
Meghan Markle Shows Off Shiny New $4k Ring—and It Holds a Ton of Meaning
Shine bright like a diamond
Multiple sources say Markle was sporting the Logan Hollowell Classic Queen Water Drop Moonstone Ring (see a close-up here). Although there's no confirmation that it's true, her ring looks oddly similar to the $3,495 piece. It comes in 14k gold with a pear shape moonstone and smaller white diamonds circling around it.
According to the site, the ring symbolizes feminine strength and intuition. It further explains, "It channels the stone's radiant energy—long celebrated for bringing emotional clarity, protection and renewal...This ring honors the inner magic that allows every woman to walk as a queen."
The piece is also associated with the Roman goddess Diana, a possible nod to her mother-in-law Princess Diana, perhaps? It wouldn't be far fetched as the 44-year-old has previously sported earrings worn by Princess Di, and her engagement ring was influenced by the royal.
The Duchess of Sussex has also been a Logan Hollowell fan for a long time. She's been spotted wearing multiple necklaces that were a subtle nod to her children.
Plus, this isn't the first time her jewelry spoke volumes. In 2021, Markle wore a pinky ring on the cover of Time magazine. Per People, it represented "one woman supporting another through a 'pinky promise.'" The jewelry company's mission was also funding female empowering grants.
Here's to more meaningful (and dazzling) jewelry pieces.