Meghan Markle Shows Off Shiny New $4k Ring—and It Holds a Ton of Meaning

Multiple sources say Markle was sporting the Logan Hollowell Classic Queen Water Drop Moonstone Ring (see a close-up here). Although there's no confirmation that it's true, her ring looks oddly similar to the $3,495 piece. It comes in 14k gold with a pear shape moonstone and smaller white diamonds circling around it.

According to the site, the ring symbolizes feminine strength and intuition. It further explains, "It channels the stone's radiant energy—long celebrated for bringing emotional clarity, protection and renewal...This ring honors the inner magic that allows every woman to walk as a queen."

The piece is also associated with the Roman goddess Diana, a possible nod to her mother-in-law Princess Diana, perhaps? It wouldn't be far fetched as the 44-year-old has previously sported earrings worn by Princess Di, and her engagement ring was influenced by the royal.