Martha Stewart Reveals the “Big Money” Deal That Made Her Millions

That was a pretty major jump from her early days running a catering business, which she said brought in a little more than $1 million in revenue. But there was a catch.

"I was killing myself physically. And I had a big staff to pay and everything else. But that was still a big beginner business."

According to Stewart, those kinds of massive royalty deals are also harder to come by now.

“It's harder to do that nowadays because first of all, the royalties aren't the same,” she explained. “Now it's three percent of wholesale and, you know, it gets lesser and lesser. Companies are paying such small royalties.”

Of course, Stewart has also experienced some major financial lows. Reflecting on one particularly difficult period, she bluntly said, “I fell in a hole, and I lost about $1 billion.” She also opened up about serving five months in prison following her involvement in a 2004 insider trading scandal, saying that “lawyers took me to the cleaners.” Still, Stewart isn't dwelling on it. “I’m back. I’m pretty good.”