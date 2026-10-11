Martha Stewart Reveals the “Big Money” Deal That Made Her Millions

Let’s be honest, we’ve all wondered how much money celebrities actually make. While some stars are happy to put their finances out there, others keep those details firmly under wraps. Martha Stewart, however, is giving us a little peek behind the curtain, and her definition of “big money” involves a lot of zeros.
During the October 6 episode of MasterClass’ new business podcast, Other People’s Business, Stewart sat down with MasterClass founder and CEO David Rogier to talk about her career, including the deal that really changed the game for her financially.
“Kmart was my first big money, and it was a lot of money,” she said. “I was clearing $65 million a year in royalties. Because we were selling close to $2 billion worth of merchandise.”