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Martha Stewart Reveals Exactly What She’s Looking for in a Man (& I Expected Nothing Less)

Honestly, same, Martha

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Apr 13, 2026
2:00pm
Martha Stewart
Lev Radin/ZUMA

When it comes to what people want in a partner, the list can look very different depending on who you ask. Still, there’s something undeniably fun about hearing how it breaks down, especially when it’s coming from someone like Martha Stewart.

In a recent interview with People, the 84-year-old lifestyle icon opened up about what she looks for in a partner, and her answer was equal parts practical, charming and very on-brand.

"Nice-looking, bald or not bald—I don't care. If they have a nice-shaped head, it's fine," she shared.

From there, she got a bit more specific, noting that she’s a fan of “nice teeth and a nice smile.” But it’s not all about appearances. Personality matters, too. She said she’s drawn to someone who’s “smart, funny,” which, honestly, feels like a universally solid checklist.

And then there was one bonus trait she wasn't shy about mentioning.

"Rich helps," she continued. "Very rich helps even more. Plane and yacht would be very nice. … I love yachts."

Beyond what she’s looking for, Martha previously made it clear she knows exactly what she brings to the table. Speaking to Page Six, she confidently shared, “I’m a very good catch. I know how to cook, I know how to clean, I know how to keep a house; those are all very homemaker skills.”

And when it comes to maintaining her health, she’s keeping things surprisingly simple. Back in December 2025, she revealed one of her go-to habits and it doesn’t cost a thing.

"My cardinal rule: Go outdoors every single day," she told PureWow at the time. "Even if I get home at 11 o'clock at night from a New York day at the office, I go and look at my gardens. I see my animals. I go outside, I walk around. I breathe the fresh air. It's extremely important to me."

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Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

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