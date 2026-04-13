Martha Stewart Reveals Exactly What She’s Looking for in a Man (& I Expected Nothing Less)

When it comes to what people want in a partner, the list can look very different depending on who you ask. Still, there’s something undeniably fun about hearing how it breaks down, especially when it’s coming from someone like Martha Stewart.

In a recent interview with People, the 84-year-old lifestyle icon opened up about what she looks for in a partner, and her answer was equal parts practical, charming and very on-brand.



"Nice-looking, bald or not bald—I don't care. If they have a nice-shaped head, it's fine," she shared.

From there, she got a bit more specific, noting that she’s a fan of “nice teeth and a nice smile.” But it’s not all about appearances. Personality matters, too. She said she’s drawn to someone who’s “smart, funny,” which, honestly, feels like a universally solid checklist.