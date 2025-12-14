Royal Family Makes Super Surprising 'Traitors' Joke After King Charles Comes Face to Face with Show's Host

As obsessed as I am with Alan Cumming and the American version of The Traitors (which returns for season four in January), true Traitors fans know that the U.K. version is just as good...if not better.

The Celebrity Traitors UK recently arrived on Peacock and the treachery is very real—and very British. Though this iteration takes place in the same castle as the American series, it's instead hosted by beloved TV and radio host Claudia Winkleman. And Winkleman just found herself in a very different castle.

This past Tuesday, Buckingham Palace shared a video of Winkleman meeting King Charles at Windsor Castle on their official social media account. (No Traitor cloaks were worn during the visit, unfortunately.)