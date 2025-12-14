About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Royal Family Makes Super Surprising 'Traitors' Joke After King Charles Comes Face to Face with Show's Host

No Traitor cloaks here

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Published Dec 14, 2025
2:00pm
KingCharles Quilt
Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

As obsessed as I am with Alan Cumming and the American version of The Traitors (which returns for season four in January), true Traitors fans know that the U.K. version is just as good...if not better.

The Celebrity Traitors UK recently arrived on Peacock and the treachery is very real—and very British. Though this iteration takes place in the same castle as the American series, it's instead hosted by beloved TV and radio host Claudia Winkleman. And Winkleman just found herself in a very different castle.

This past Tuesday, Buckingham Palace shared a video of Winkleman meeting King Charles at Windsor Castle on their official social media account. (No Traitor cloaks were worn during the visit, unfortunately.)

And while it was exciting to see the Traitors host with the royal, it was the caption that really caught my attention, as it included a very surprising joke.

The caption read, "Congratulations to the ever-faithful @ClaudiaWinkle for receiving an MBE for Services to Broadcasting."

An MBE is a British honor standing for Member of the Order of the British Empire. But the joke came before the MBE mention with the description of Winkleman as "ever-faithful." (Something tells me Winkelman would be a better Traitor than a Faithful, but that's neither here nor there. I appreciate the royal joke.)

And this isn't the first time I've recommended The Celebrity Traitors UK. Three weeks ago, in my list of the best shows and movies to watch, I included the British reality competition show. (You can see it in my slideshow of recommendations below.)

I wrote, "Grab your popcorn as the latest U.K. season of Traitors arrives on Peacock—this time with our favorite celebs from across the pond. I'm talking Tom Daly, Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed, Alan Carr and Thursday Murder Club star Celia Imrie."

Now I just have to wonder if Winkelman would've made King Charles a Faithful or a Traitor...

Want all the latest royal news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

King Charles and Queen Camilla Just Dropped Their 2025 Christmas Card—and I Noticed Something Super Strange

Philip Mutz Headshot
Philip Mutz

VP, News and Entertainment

  • Oversees news and entertainment content
  • Is an award-winning playwright and has hosted two entertainment podcasts
  • Has 10+ years experience in entertainment coverage and viral media
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe