Keanu Reeves Just Responded to Those Alexandra Grant Marriage Rumors

And it's exactly what I'd expect

By Danielle Long
Published Oct 19, 2025
2:00pm
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

When it comes to celebrity relationships, they usually fall into two camps: some love the spotlight, walking red carpets hand-in-hand, posting couple pics and serving PDA, while others keep things low-key and private (but not necessarily secret). Keanu Reeves is definitely the latter.

The Matrix star, 61, has been dating artist Alexandra Grant, 52, since 2018 and naturally, fans have been wondering: are they ever going to tie the knot? In fact, rumors that they already did have been popping up for a while now. Most recently, Alexandra sparked some buzz last month and now, Keanu’s addressed it.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

“Well, that wasn't the first time,” Keanu joked in an exclusive interview with E! News at the Good Fortune premiere in NYC on October 13. “We've been going out for a long time.”

He also gave Alexandra a sweet shoutout for how she handled the speculation on social media. “The wedding, it's a nice thing,” he added. “People did a lot of nice messages and stuff, but Alexandra just did a wonderful [job] addressing. Like, ‘Thank you, but here's the reality.’”

Keanu’s referring to a September 24 Instagram post, where Alexandra shared a romantic photo of the two kissing on a grand staircase.

“This is a real photo,” Grant wrote in the caption. “Not an engagement photo or an AI wedding announcement… simply a kiss!”

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA)

She added, “I'm sharing it here to say thank you to everyone for the congratulations on our wedding. Except we didn’t get married. Good news is much needed these days, but it's still fake news, so be careful out there! So, here's a bit of real happiness!”

So, there you have it—Keanu and Alexandra aren't married… yet.

