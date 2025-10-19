Keanu Reeves Just Responded to Those Alexandra Grant Marriage Rumors

When it comes to celebrity relationships, they usually fall into two camps: some love the spotlight, walking red carpets hand-in-hand, posting couple pics and serving PDA, while others keep things low-key and private (but not necessarily secret). Keanu Reeves is definitely the latter.

The Matrix star, 61, has been dating artist Alexandra Grant, 52, since 2018 and naturally, fans have been wondering: are they ever going to tie the knot? In fact, rumors that they already did have been popping up for a while now. Most recently, Alexandra sparked some buzz last month and now, Keanu’s addressed it.