Julianne Hough Rocks a Bold New Bald Look (for the Most Unexpected Reason)

When it comes to hair, the options are endless—from chopping off inches to adding extensions, going bold with a dramatic new color or just subtle highlights. But for Dancing with the Stars host Julianne Hough, her latest hair transformation was as bold as it gets: she went completely bald.

In an Instagram post shared Tuesday, October 28, Julianne, 37, debuted a shot of her smooth head. "Someone had to do it…. @derekhough 😜 #dwts," she captioned the post.

"My head’s cold," she added in the comments.