About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Julianne Hough Rocks a Bold New Bald Look (for the Most Unexpected Reason)

You've got to see this

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 29, 2025
5:41pm
JulianneHoughDWTS
John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

When it comes to hair, the options are endless—from chopping off inches to adding extensions, going bold with a dramatic new color or just subtle highlights. But for Dancing with the Stars host Julianne Hough, her latest hair transformation was as bold as it gets: she went completely bald.

In an Instagram post shared Tuesday, October 28, Julianne, 37, debuted a shot of her smooth head. "Someone had to do it…. @derekhough 😜 #dwts," she captioned the post.

"My head’s cold," she added in the comments.

She shared a bit more context in an Instagram Story, writing, "If this doesn't make sense, read the caption, watch the show and know that it is my dream to shave my head with love and playfulness always," she wrote, adding, "Spread Joy."

Julianne also posted a shot of her surprised reaction to her new bald look on Facebook with the caption, "@derekhough wouldn’t shave his, so i did. #DWTS."

It's unclear whether Julianne truly shaved her head or if it's the magic of makeup. As for the reason behind the look though, the story unfolded during the October 28 Halloween episode of DWTS. Co-host Alfonso Ribeiro revealed that judge Derek Hough had won Sexiest 40 Year Old in People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2025 Reader’s Choice Poll.

Screenshot 2025 10 29 at 11.01.15 AM
Julianne Hough/Instagram

Alfonso then played a clip of a video Julianne had posted earlier, in which Derek opens a package announcing his nomination in People's poll. In the video, Derek joked that he would shave his head if he won, assuming he wouldn’t actually take the crown.

As Julianne noted in her post, Derek didn’t shave his head and even ran an Instagram poll where fans revealed they didn’t want him to.

Looks like that’s what siblings are for.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

'Dancing with the Stars' Host Julianne Hough Has a Near-Fall Moment & Her Quick Save Deserves a 10

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe