It's October 3rd—and Yes, Jonathan Bennett Knows What Day It Is

"No matter how many movies and TV shows I do, you're always Aaron Samuels. And that's a good thing."

I asked a few speed round Mean Girls questions, and I got quite the BTS scoop.

The line he quotes the most? "'You can go shave your back now.' Because my husband and I have to trim each other's neck and back hair, so I say that to my husband all the time."

What other character would he want to play? "Karen Smith. Every time she says anything in that movie, I laugh. Amanda Seyfried is such a brilliant genius in that character, and I would love to do it. She has all the good lines."

Where is Aaron now? "Like teachers you see on TikTok that are in their late thirties? He would be a teacher, one of the cool TikTok teachers."

What about former costar Lacey Chabert becoming the Queen of Christmas to his King of Christmas? "Lacey and I have known each other for 20-some years. She is one of the most lovely, kind people you will ever meet, not only in the industry, but in the world. They don't make them like Lacey Chabert. She is a unicorn of unicorns. Getting to work with her in Mean Girls was a huge blessing, but getting to continue our friendship and our working relationship with Hallmark Channel is just the icing on a perfect Christmas cake."