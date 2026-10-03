It's October 3rd—and Yes, Jonathan Bennett Knows What Day It Is

We all know the meme. It's everywhere on October 3rd. And no one is more familiar with it than Mean Girls's very own Aaron Samuels, Jonathan Bennett.
Bennett told me in our exclusive sit-down, "200 years ago, when we shot Mean Girls, I didn't expect that when a little red-haired, freckle-faced girl told me what day it was, that it would become a national holiday, but it is." October 3rd, otherwise known as Mean Girls Day, has become a cultural phenomenon since the film's debut back in 2004.
And in honor of this year's holiday, the General Hospital star is partnering with Ninja for the launch of the Ninja PREPi (yes, it comes in pink, duh), the new food prep and storage system in one. I chatted with
Samuels Bennett about the partnership (which he credits for his soap opera abs—more on that below), Mean Girls and, obviously, the true meaning of October 3rd.