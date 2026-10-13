Jessica Chastain has long been a dependable redhead, wearing her ginger locks in many ways at many lengths, from straightened lobs to curly mermaid waves cascading down her back. Throughout the decades and many blockbusters, including Interstellar and Zero Dark Thirty, her signature color has remained. But on the press tour for her new movie, Other Mommy, the actress recently surprised us all with a blonde bob hair transformation.
Jessica Chastain Ditches Her Signature Red Hair for a Blonde Bob
A little Old Hollywood glam
The Old Hollywood-inspired hairstyle was debuted by Chastain's hairstylist, Renato Campora, who worked with the actress for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The jaw-length cut had the perfect Hollywood wave and swoop, which Chastain paired with minimal makeup, save for a bold red lip.
She then walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of the film, with the bob giving serious Marilyn Monroe vibes. She paired her new 'do with a chartreuse minidress from the Spring 2027 Monse collection.
Other Mommy is a supernatural psychological horror film based on author Josh Malerman's 2024 novel, Incidents Around the House. It stars Chastain as a workaholic mother with a disintegrating marriage whose daughter befriends a supernatural entity that resembles her, and is subsequently named Other Mommy. However, Other Mommy's motives soon turn sinister, and the family must stand in solidarity if they want any chance at defeating her.
The film hit theaters on October 9, and emerged as the fourth highest-grossing opening weekend for a horror film this year, closing with $27.5 million. It trails Backrooms ($81.4 million), Scream 7 ($63.6 million) and Resident Evil ($60.1 million).