Jessica Chastain Ditches Her Signature Red Hair for a Blonde Bob

Other Mommy is a supernatural psychological horror film based on author Josh Malerman's 2024 novel, Incidents Around the House. It stars Chastain as a workaholic mother with a disintegrating marriage whose daughter befriends a supernatural entity that resembles her, and is subsequently named Other Mommy. However, Other Mommy's motives soon turn sinister, and the family must stand in solidarity if they want any chance at defeating her.

The film hit theaters on October 9, and emerged as the fourth highest-grossing opening weekend for a horror film this year, closing with $27.5 million. It trails Backrooms ($81.4 million), Scream 7 ($63.6 million) and Resident Evil ($60.1 million).