Kerry Washington’s Chic New Bob Is So Fierce We Almost Didn’t Realize Who Was Standing Next to Her

In Animals, a thriller/crime drama, Affleck and Washington play a powerful Los Angeles political couple, Mark and Abigail Kimball, whose son, Denny, is kidnapped on Halloween night. It also happens to be four days before the mayoral election, for which Mark has been ruthlessly (and Abigail reluctantly) campaigning. Mark's campaign aide (Steven Yeun) brings in a political fixer, Dayle Burton (Gillian Anderson), to help the Kimballs save both their son and Mark's candidacy. As the hostage situation escalates, all—including the Kimballs' loyal nanny and housekeeper, Cecilia Trujillo (Adriana Paz) and her undocmumented boyfriend, Ramon (Luis Gerardo Méndez)—will see their animal selves emerge, along with some shattering secrets.