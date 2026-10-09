As of late, Kerry Washington has been rocking a series of slicked-back hairstyles and protective styles ranging from swinging ponytails to low buns and side pieces. But during her most recent press appearance promoting her Netflix film, Animals, out today, she debuted a fresh chop so bold, it stole all the attention from her co-star.
Kerry Washington’s Chic New Bob Is So Fierce We Almost Didn’t Realize Who Was Standing Next to Her
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In her latest Instagram post, the actress shared a carousel of photos, leading with a bouncy bob that grazed her jawline. Washington was styled to the nines for an appearance on Good Morning America, where she paired her bob with a fall-forward pantsuit that featured a flamboyant, asymmetrical peplum blazer. At another interview, Washington opted for a champagne matching set. Buried amongst the photos of the 'fits were several instant photos taken with her co-star, Ben Affleck, including a series where they mugged for the camera.
In Animals, a thriller/crime drama, Affleck and Washington play a powerful Los Angeles political couple, Mark and Abigail Kimball, whose son, Denny, is kidnapped on Halloween night. It also happens to be four days before the mayoral election, for which Mark has been ruthlessly (and Abigail reluctantly) campaigning. Mark's campaign aide (Steven Yeun) brings in a political fixer, Dayle Burton (Gillian Anderson), to help the Kimballs save both their son and Mark's candidacy. As the hostage situation escalates, all—including the Kimballs' loyal nanny and housekeeper, Cecilia Trujillo (Adriana Paz) and her undocmumented boyfriend, Ramon (Luis Gerardo Méndez)—will see their animal selves emerge, along with some shattering secrets.