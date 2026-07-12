Jessica Alba Posts Bikini Pics and a PDA Moment with Her Boyfriend

"Ciao, Italy," Alba wrote from the Hotel Il Pellicano, located on a small peninsula in Tuscany. The lead image showed the Honest Company founder in a sleek brown bikini as she lay on a yellow and white-striped beach chair, while her boyfriend, Danny Ramirez, gave her a kiss on the shoulder. Further scrolling revealed that her beach read is Lily King's 2020 novel, Writers & Lovers.

The photo dump included more photos of the couple sharing PDA moments and dining seaside on innumerable plates of pasta. The final slide was a video of the couple catching a ride in a powder-blue vintage car on the docks.