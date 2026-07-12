I don't know about you, but my dream summer vacation is sprawling out somewhere on the Mediterranean coast. A little Under the Tuscan Sun moment, if you will. So I'm currently jealous of Jessica Alba, who has posted up on the Italian coast for a romantic little getaway with her boyfriend. The actress and entrepreneur recently shared a sizzling social media dispatch from her hotel, and all I can say is I need to book myself in, stat.
Jessica Alba Posts Bikini Pics and a PDA Moment with Her Boyfriend
Dream Italian summer
"Ciao, Italy," Alba wrote from the Hotel Il Pellicano, located on a small peninsula in Tuscany. The lead image showed the Honest Company founder in a sleek brown bikini as she lay on a yellow and white-striped beach chair, while her boyfriend, Danny Ramirez, gave her a kiss on the shoulder. Further scrolling revealed that her beach read is Lily King's 2020 novel, Writers & Lovers.
The photo dump included more photos of the couple sharing PDA moments and dining seaside on innumerable plates of pasta. The final slide was a video of the couple catching a ride in a powder-blue vintage car on the docks.
Italian vacation aside, Alba and Ramirez were in the country to attend Fendi's FW26 couture presentation in Rome. Creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri presented her first couture collection for the house at the Galleria Nazionale d’Arte Moderna e Contemporanea, which featured lots of draping and geometric, Art Deco shapes. Alba could be seen walking up the museum's steps, hand-in-hand with Ramirez, as the couple was swarmed by fashion photographers. Alba is one of the faces of the new Fendi Baguette campaign, alongside Sarah Jessica Parker.
"It was really fun and easy, and an honor since it’s such an iconic bag and to be part of it with Sarah Jessica Parker," she wold Women's Wear Daily. "Wow, it’s kind of a pinch-me moment.”