Jennifer Lopez is giving winter outerwear a glamorous twist. The singer and actress recently stepped out in New York City wearing a luxurious white Valentino fur coat, but it was what she appeared to be wearing (or not wearing) underneath that made the outfit especially eye-catching.

The statement piece, with a nearly $20,000 value, featured a plush, oversized silhouette, long sleeves and a dramatic shawl collar. Rather than pairing it with traditional trousers, Lopez seemingly went pantless, wearing nothing but sheer black tights underneath the coat. The result? A daring take on the no-pants trend that still felt polished and very much reminiscent of her 2002 "All I Have" music video.

Photographer Steven Simone captured the fashion moment, which Lopez also shared with her followers on social media.