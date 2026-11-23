If you needed another reminder that Jennifer Aniston is the ultimate supportive co-star, look no further than her recent trip across the pond to London. The actress popped into the West End to cheer on Billy Crudup and, judging by her Instagram Stories, his performance left her pretty emotional.

Aniston, who stars alongside Crudup in The Morning Show, attended the revival of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? on Thursday, Nov. 19. She shared a photo of the playbill on her Instagram Stories, giving the production a glowing review in just a few words.

"Wow. THIS SHOW! Brilliant," she wrote.