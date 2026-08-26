Ina Garten Shares a Rare Glimpse Inside Her Upcoming Cookbook, 'Simply Ina'

New cooks, time-starved cooks, people who are convinced they can't cook—Ina Garten's latest cookbook is for you. Titled Simply Ina, the book hits at the core of the Barefoot Contessa's culinary philosophy: how to achieve "the best flavor with the least amount of effort." It makes sense, given the Food Network star has become known for two catchphrases—"how easy is that?" and "store-bought is fine"—but given this is her 14th cookbook, you may be wondering, what's new? What makes it different than, say, Barefoot Contessa Back to Basics: Fabulous Flavor From Simple Ingredients, or Barefoot Contessa How Easy Is That?: Fabulous Recipes & Easy Tips?
While Amazon's pre-order page offers little more than the cover image ahead of its Oct. 20 launch, Garten recently shared behind-the-scenes footage and photos of the dishes, offering a sneak peek of what to expect. And, the more that's revealed, the more is becomes clear that this is less of a cookbook and more of a guide to analog living at its Ina-est.