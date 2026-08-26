Ina Garten Shares a Rare Glimpse Inside Her Upcoming Cookbook, 'Simply Ina'

A carousel of images featured photos pulled directly from the book, shot by her longtime photographer, Quentin Bacon. Simplicity and freshness is underscored in every image, from several pics of citrus to ready-in-minutes recipes, like chicken and vegetable kabobs, juicy heirloom tomatoes and basil on toast, and beautifully medium-rare steaks crowned with melty knobs of herb butter. Nothing appears complex or intimidating; they're everyday staples where the star ingredient (the aforementioned tomatoes, oranges, steak and so on) shine.

"I was looking through the first copy the other day and I was surprised to think, 'Oh! I have to make that this weekend!' And 'I forgot how good that recipe is!'” Garten shared in the caption. "It made me smile because of course, I’ve made every recipe so many times."

Simply Ina is slated to feature 85 recipes spanning all mealtimes and snacks in between, and based on the photos, at least a few cocktails. (Promotions for the book include mentions of Mashed Potato and Leek Soup, Irish Coffee Affogato and what Garten's called "barely cooking" lunch recipes, like Fig, Blue Cheese and Prosciutto Tartines.)

As the cookbook's name implies, simplicity is key: "Each recipe in this book has a secret that makes preparing it easier than you thought," the book blurb reveals, before sharing the broader through line that runs throughout its recipes. "Simple food shouldn’t just save you time; it should let you enjoy the people you love."