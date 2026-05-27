Ina Garten Shares Adorable Throwback Photo with Husband for 48th Anniversary of Barefoot Contessa

Garten shared a sweet sepia photo of herself and her husband, Jeffrey, on what appears to be a gloomy beach day. The two photos that follow are the original Barefoot Contessa specialty food store that the Gartens purchased in the Hamptons.

"Two months after I turned thirty, I happened to read the business opportunities section in The New York Times and spotted an advertisement for a tiny specialty food store for sale in the Hamptons. That store was called Barefoot Contessa—a quirky name with (as it advertised) 'unlimited possibilities.' I was bored out of my mind working in Washington. Jeffrey said 'Let’s go look at it!'" she recalls in the caption. Garten's first day of business was Memorial Dday weekend, 1978, and the first day's total take was $100.

"I thought I’d made the stupidest decision of my life!" she writes. "But failure wasn’t an option and, as they say, the rest is history!"