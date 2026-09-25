Ina Garten's Joke Left a Hairdresser 'Horrified'—But You Have to Admit, It's Pretty Funny

Garten, who recounted the story to her guest, comedian Kate McKinnon, was in a hair salon in Paris during the New Year. Her hairdresser asked her if she wanted her hair straight or curly. Given the festive time of year, Garten opted for the latter.

Being the chatty, warm person she is, Garten wanted to say something funny—and that's where she got lost in translation.

What Garten intended to say was, "When my husband sees me, he's going to say, 'Kiss me quick before my wife gets here.'" But when she told her hairdresser, he was, in Garten's words, "horrified." Later at dinner, her friends told her that she'd actually said, "F*** me quick before my wife gets here."

"You get it a little wrong, and it's just totally wrong," Garten said as McKinnon lost it across the table.