Ina Garten may be known for "store-bought is fine" and "how easy is that?," but it turns out that the Food Network star and newly-minted podcast host is also a comedian. In a recent episode of her podcast, Happy Hour with Ina, the normally poised, polished and proper cook got candid about a little NSFW moment in Paris.
Ina Garten's Joke Left a Hairdresser 'Horrified'—But You Have to Admit, It's Pretty Funny
Pardon her French
Garten, who recounted the story to her guest, comedian Kate McKinnon, was in a hair salon in Paris during the New Year. Her hairdresser asked her if she wanted her hair straight or curly. Given the festive time of year, Garten opted for the latter.
Being the chatty, warm person she is, Garten wanted to say something funny—and that's where she got lost in translation.
What Garten intended to say was, "When my husband sees me, he's going to say, 'Kiss me quick before my wife gets here.'" But when she told her hairdresser, he was, in Garten's words, "horrified." Later at dinner, her friends told her that she'd actually said, "F*** me quick before my wife gets here."
"You get it a little wrong, and it's just totally wrong," Garten said as McKinnon lost it across the table.
As a French speaker, I feel for Garten—in fact, I may have gotten myself in the same situation once or twice. The French word for "kiss" is "baiser," so Garten wasn't wrong. But, depending on how you pronounce it, it will also mean "f***." If I recall correctly, my French friend explained it like this: "Bay-say" is the latter, "Bay-zay" the former. Use at your own risk.
Garten is currently two episodes deep into her new podcast, her second guest having been director Sofia Coppola, who is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Marie Antoinette, which came out on October 20, 2006. Aside from this new venture, the beloved home cook is also releasing her 14th cookbook, Simply Ina, on shelves October 20.