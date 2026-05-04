The Met Gala is fashion's biggest night, and the celebrities come with red carpet outfits to match. After his breakout success in Heated Rivalry, I'm hardly surprised that Hudson Williams is a guest this year. He's already won over the internet with his off-duty fashion sense and media appearances. So when he walked out of The Mark Hotel looking a little...undone, I was speechless.
Hudson Williams Just Wore *What* En Route to the Met Gala?!
I mean, same
The actor was filmed exiting the hotel in a sea of camera flashes as he ducked into a waiting car. His hair had a perfect swoop. His makeup was impeccable—sharp eyeliner and shimmering eyeshadow. He sported a silver choker and strutted across the sidewalk with loafers and high socks. But it was the clothing that got me. Or, rather the lack of it. Williams was wearing a plain white bathrobe with a nonchalance like it was a random Tuesday afternoon instead of a party with a $100,000 entry fee.
Though the look was shocking, part of me has a sneaking suspicion he's hiding an outfit underneath the white terrycloth. Inside The Mark, he and Marty Supreme star Odessa A'zion were photographed on the spiral staircase both wearing bathrobes, though hers seemed hotel-issued and she later shed it to reveal a black-and-white moment. Williams's robe seemed more casual, as if he'd plucked it from his own bathroom. Will he drop it once he hits the Met red carpet? Only time will tell.