Hudson Williams Just Wore *What* En Route to the Met Gala?!

Though the look was shocking, part of me has a sneaking suspicion he's hiding an outfit underneath the white terrycloth. Inside The Mark, he and Marty Supreme star Odessa A'zion were photographed on the spiral staircase both wearing bathrobes, though hers seemed hotel-issued and she later shed it to reveal a black-and-white moment. Williams's robe seemed more casual, as if he'd plucked it from his own bathroom. Will he drop it once he hits the Met red carpet? Only time will tell.