Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Steals the Show as Flower Girl in Tiara, Ruffles and Unexpected Accessory

We should be used to Kaavia James stealing the show by now.

The six-year-old daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade first started commanding headlines as a “shady baby” four years ago and it's a nickname that has stuck ever since (it even inspired a children's book of the same name). And now she's charming people yet again with her flower girl get-up for a wedding she was recently in, where she wore an adorable white dress, a sparkling tiara and a surprise accessory…a whistle. Union posted the snaps on Instagram with the caption, “Celebrating forever beginnings,” and, as usual, the attention was all on Ms. Kaavia.