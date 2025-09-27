About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Steals the Show as Flower Girl in Tiara, Ruffles and Unexpected Accessory

Adorable, as always

Author image: Screenshot 2024 03 04 at 4.32.14 PM
By Jael Rucker
Published Sep 27, 2025
3:00pm
gabrielle-union-oscars-vanity-fair
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

We should be used to Kaavia James stealing the show by now. 

The six-year-old daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade first started commanding headlines as a “shady baby” four years ago and it's a nickname that has stuck ever since (it even inspired a children's book of the same name). And now she's charming people yet again with her flower girl get-up for a wedding she was recently in, where she wore an adorable white dress, a sparkling tiara and a surprise accessory…a whistle. Union posted the snaps on Instagram with the caption, “Celebrating forever beginnings,” and, as usual, the attention was all on Ms. Kaavia.

“Such a pretty flower girl,” wrote one fan. “Our shady baby is so doggone cute. The perfect flower girl!” added another. Kaavia, her mom and dad were celebrating the nuptials of director Ayanna Foxx, and while their daughter was the star of the show, Union and Wade were dressed elegantly, as well, with Union rocking a polka dress, and Wade sporting a black suit.

This follows Union’s post earlier this month about the family’s trip to Disneyland, which also featured highlights of Kaavia throwing shade and having to be carried into the park as soon as they arrived. The clip also showed Kaavia in a car, literally sending her mother for a joyride on her “first driving lesson,” and two in a submarine ride that Kaavia didn’t find impressive.

That classic Kaavia frown turned upside down, however, when she got to meet her favorite Disney characters in the castle. Taking pictures with Mickey Mouse, Mulan, Cinderella and others, Kaavia could be seen with a huge smile on her face. 

One thing is for sure: Kaavia always gives her parents a good time and a laugh. For her sixth birthday last year, Union posted a tribute to her via Instagram with the caption, “Miss Kaavia James Union Wade is 6 today!!!" Union wrote. "You are a miracle who has blessed everyone with your kindness, compassion, elite humor, intelligence and your loving soul. You are a gift to your family, blood and chosen, and so many people across the world. We love you beyond measure and we celebrate your cute little self daily!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY, QUEEN KAAVIA!!!

Keep the shady moments coming, Kaavia.

