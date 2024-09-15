The 7 Best Moments from the 78th Annual Emmy Awards

During her monologue, Hargitay playfully took a swing at the Big Little Lies actress' heavily-memed ad for AMC.

"Because we need that, all of us." Hargitay said. "That...indescribable feeling that we get when the lights begin to dim. Dazzling images on the silver screen. Sound that I can feel."

"No, Mariska," Kidman cut in. "Come on."

"What?" the host asked.

"That's mine. That's my bit," Kidman replied as the audience laughed. "You can't do that."