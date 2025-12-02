Ego Nwodim Just Shared Her Take on a ‘Controversial’ Holiday Favorite (& Honestly, I Agree)

Her answer: Pumpkin.

"I know, I know, and I know it's controversial," she quickly explained. "And unfortunately, you guys, I'm not a pie girly. So that was like a very stressful question. And I know you thought I was going to say sweet potato."

For context, the “controversy” is actually more of a cultural debate where sweet potato pie tends to triumph over pumpkin, particularly among Black communities. (This CNN article dives deeper into the topic.) While Ego's admittedly not a pie girly, I am, and I too would have chosen pumpkin, even though it's not the expected choice. So no shade from me.

All the holiday chatter comes as Ego teams up with Scotch Brand to take on Resting Gift Face (RGF), which can be described as that unmistakable look you make when you unwrap a gift that seriously misses the mark.

"I think it's an experience we can all relate to. Someone gives you a strange gift. It's maybe wrapped poorly. Scotch brand is making wrapping so much easier for even an amateur wrapper like myself and reminding people to be more thoughtful about the gifts that they give."

Ego's tips for giving a thoughtful gift? Get laser focused.