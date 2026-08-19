One of the most special mother-daughter moments in life is arguably a daughter's wedding day. And despite being a movie star, Demi Moore showed that she's just like any other mom: teary-eyed, proud and full of love. The Substance actress took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes snaps from her daughter Tallulah Willis' nuptials—and they're even making me sentimental.
Demi Moore Shares Intimate Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Her Daughter's Wedding
Congrats to the happy couple
"There are moments in life that feel almost too beautiful to be real—and watching my Tallulah become a bride, surrounded by so much love, was one of them," Moore wrote in the caption. "My heart is full of memories and gratitude as I watch you step into this beautiful new chapter. Tallulah, seeing you so radiant and so deeply loved filled my heart with a feeling I’ll carry forever. May your life together be filled with adventure, laughter, and a love that only grows richer with time. I love you so much my heart is bursting!"
Tallulah married musician Justin Acee at her family's estate in Idaho on August 8. The ceremony was held on a small island in the backyard, connected to the property by a romantic bridge.
“It’s the place where I learned to run free and be the dreamer that I am today,” Tallulah told Vogue. “Justin and I have spent so much time up there that even though it has such emotional pull for me, he feels very much a part of the fabric of the property.”
Moore also shared a few photos from the dress fitting in Paris.
"A glimpse into my beloved Tallulah’s wedding dress fitting. All the tender moments leading up to her beautiful day are forever etched in my heart," she wrote. "So grateful we were able to share this precious event together as a family."
The pair first met in 2023 and got engaged in 2024. Moore pulled some strings and gifted the couple a song written for them by Chris Martin, the frontman of Coldplay, whom her daughter loved growing up. The actress also helped arrange for Balenciaga to make the custom wedding gown. Tallulah was inspired by the house's 1950s designs, which she sent to creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli as references. The bride accessorized with diamond teardrop earrings, white leather opera gloves and custom Balenciaga heels, before changing into a mini Vivienne Westwood later in the evening.