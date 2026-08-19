Demi Moore Shares Intimate Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Her Daughter's Wedding

"There are moments in life that feel almost too beautiful to be real—and watching my Tallulah become a bride, surrounded by so much love, was one of them," Moore wrote in the caption. "My heart is full of memories and gratitude as I watch you step into this beautiful new chapter. Tallulah, seeing you so radiant and so deeply loved filled my heart with a feeling I’ll carry forever. May your life together be filled with adventure, laughter, and a love that only grows richer with time. I love you so much my heart is bursting!"

Tallulah married musician Justin Acee at her family's estate in Idaho on August 8. The ceremony was held on a small island in the backyard, connected to the property by a romantic bridge.

“It’s the place where I learned to run free and be the dreamer that I am today,” Tallulah told Vogue. “Justin and I have spent so much time up there that even though it has such emotional pull for me, he feels very much a part of the fabric of the property.”