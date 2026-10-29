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Christina Aguilera Shares Sultry Bathtub Photo Ahead of Halloween

Back in her Stripped era

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 29, 2026
3:05pm
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Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

With Halloween just around the corner, celebrities are already teasing their elaborate costumes or giving fans a peek at the multiple looks they have planned. Christina Aguilera, however, is taking a slightly different approach, sharing a sultry photo just before the spooky celebrations kick off.

Aguilera shared the photo on Instagram on Oct. 28, posing nude in a bathtub with her long blonde hair swept to one side. She used two ghost emojis to cover her chest, giving the otherwise steamy snap a playful Halloween touch.

“last looks before xtinaween,” she captioned the post (see the sultry photo here).

And if the comments are any indication, fans are more than ready to see what Aguilera has planned next.

One admirer wrote, “She’s the moment." Her stylist, Chris Horan, also joined the fun, commenting, “I ain’t ‘fraid of those ghosts,” while another chimed in, "Hold on,, let me pick my jaw up from the floor."

Of course, this isn't the first time Aguilera has embraced a bold look. The Grammy winner shared a similar selfie when she celebrated her 44th birthday in December 2024.

In a black-and-white snap, the “Reflection” singer serves full glam as she crouches down in a bold side profile pose. Her signature blonde curls peek out from under a black leather cap, paired with matching short shorts, strappy heels, and no top—just her right arm strategically covering her chest.

The caption? A cheeky, "Birthday Suit #44."

The Grammy winner has spent decades pushing boundaries with her style, from the daring fashion of her Stripped era to her unforgettable “Dirrty” music video. She's also spoken openly about the importance of feeling comfortable in her own skin and making choices about her image on her own terms.

“I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a f*** about your opinion,” she told Glamour. “It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people’s opinions of me are not my business.”

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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