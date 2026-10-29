Christina Aguilera Shares Sultry Bathtub Photo Ahead of Halloween

With Halloween just around the corner, celebrities are already teasing their elaborate costumes or giving fans a peek at the multiple looks they have planned. Christina Aguilera, however, is taking a slightly different approach, sharing a sultry photo just before the spooky celebrations kick off.

Aguilera shared the photo on Instagram on Oct. 28, posing nude in a bathtub with her long blonde hair swept to one side. She used two ghost emojis to cover her chest, giving the otherwise steamy snap a playful Halloween touch.

“last looks before xtinaween,” she captioned the post (see the sultry photo here).