Charles Spencer Reveals the Worst Thing Princess Diana Fans Say to Him

“I try and be really busy on the 31st of August because it’s just terribly sad, really,” Spencer revealed on the show. “I tell you what I do find quite difficult, and this probably sounds ungracious, but occasionally, total strangers come up and feel they must tell me where they were when they heard that she died.”

He continues: “I’m sure that’s helpful to them. It’s not entirely helpful to everyone else.” He goes on to reference one particular woman from South Dakota, who “clutched [Spencer] to her ample bosom” before telling him that he “may have thought [he] grew up with Diana, but actually she did in South Dakota.” Oof.