Princess Diana’s Brother Says He Almost Read a Completely Different Eulogy at His Sister’s Funeral

On the latest episode of Gyles Brandreth’s Rosebud podcast, the 9th Earl Spencer opened up about this exact moment and how he landed on his choice of words. “I wrote something very different,” he shared, revealing that final version of the speech wasn’t what he’d originally planned to say. “I was living in South Africa, I flew back from Cape Town overnight. [A] very, very sweet stewardess helping me because I was in bits.”

While on the plane, it was actually his intention to find someone else to give the speech, he shared. “In those days, I had a big, thick address book and I thought, ‘I want to find someone who’s going to make the speech for her.’ And I got to ‘Z’ and I hadn’t found anyone. [I] got off the plane in Heathrow, called my mother, I said, ‘I can’t think who’s going to give the eulogy. And I’ve got an awful feeling it’s going to have to be me.’” His mother’s response? “‘Well, it is going to be you. Your sisters and I have decided it.’”