Ayo Edebiri Rocks Unexpected Color Combo on the Emmys Red Carpet

There’s more: Edebiri’s dress had another defining feature. It came with not one, but two oversize bows (one at the back and one at the front of her dress). Perhaps that helped enhance the color contrast. Either way, it made quite a splash and proved Edebiri’s reliability as a fashionista on the red carpet over and over again. (Remember her Louis Vuitton dress back in 2023?) Consider this take further proof that the color combination will be big this fall; Anne Hathaway also made a splash in cherry red and ice blue earlier this year.

As for her category, Edebiri lost to Jean Smart for her performance in the final season of Hacks. But seated front and center at the ceremony, it felt like she still won—especially with style like that.