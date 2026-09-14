Season five of The Bear? Epic. Ayo Edebiri’s red carpet look? Equally so. The actress, who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the 78th Emmy Awards, was a vision as she arrived at tonight’s event wearing a stunning (and multi-tiered) dress. But it was the unexpected color combo—cherry red and icy blue—that most caught our eye and delivered plenty of inspo for fall.
Ayo Edebiri Rocks Unexpected Color Combo on the Emmys Red Carpet
The double bows also caught our eye
The fun part was that if you glimpsed Edebiri’s entrance head-on, you’d mainly notice the romantic and form-fitting blue. But a quick twirl on the red carpet revealed all: Edebiri’s oversize red bow tied at the back was a total scene-stealer. With the addition of metallic-silver heels, it was a look that effortlessly (and elegantly) stood out.
There’s more: Edebiri’s dress had another defining feature. It came with not one, but two oversize bows (one at the back and one at the front of her dress). Perhaps that helped enhance the color contrast. Either way, it made quite a splash and proved Edebiri’s reliability as a fashionista on the red carpet over and over again. (Remember her Louis Vuitton dress back in 2023?) Consider this take further proof that the color combination will be big this fall; Anne Hathaway also made a splash in cherry red and ice blue earlier this year.
As for her category, Edebiri lost to Jean Smart for her performance in the final season of Hacks. But seated front and center at the ceremony, it felt like she still won—especially with style like that.