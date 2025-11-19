Wait, Ashley Tisdale's Name Isn’t Actually Ashley Tisdale? Actress Reveals Name Change

Let’s be real: stage names are basically a Hollywood rite of passage. I mean, did anyone actually think Machine Gun Kelly was born with that name? Some are obvious, some less so. Meghan Markle’s real first name is Rachel, Miley Cyrus was born Destiny Hope Cyrus, Whoopi Goldberg? Caryn Johnson. And now, we can add Ashley Tisdale to that list.

On November 17, the actress and singer, 40, took to social media to announce that she'll no longer be going by Ashley Tisdale. In a video captioned, “A quick check-in [white heart emoji]” with “Life update” across the screen, Ashley began, “I’ve never really been this intimate before, but I have so much to talk about, especially now in my 40s, having my kids, being a parent, running a company.”