About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Angelina Jolie Just Shared a Powerful Message About Her Double Mastectomy Scars

I'm all ears

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Feb 11, 2026
7:11pm
Angelina Jolie 1
SplashNews.com

Angelina Jolie is one of Hollywood’s biggest names and, these days, we don’t get to see her out and about all that often. So whenever she does pop up for a new project or appearance, it’s always a moment fans savor. Her latest appearance comes courtesy of promo for her upcoming film, Couture, during which Jolie also shared a deeply personal message about life.

Speaking to French media outlet France Inter, Angelina, 50, reflected on her scars from a double mastectomy in 2013.

"I'm not drawn to some perfect idea of a life that has no scars. So no, I think, hey, you know, I see my scars are a choice I made to do what I could do to stay here as long as I could with my children," she said.

"I love my scars because of that and I'm grateful that I had the opportunity to have the choice to do something proactive about my health," she continued.

Angelina also opened up about her late mother, actress Marcheline Bertrand, who passed away from cancer at just 56 in 2007.

"I lost my mom when I was young, and I'm raising my children without a grandmother," she shared.

"So for me, no, I think this is life. And if you get to the end of your life and you haven't made mistakes, you haven't made a mess, you don't have scars, you haven't lived a full enough life, I think," she concluded.

Her words serve as a powerful reminder about what truly matters and the courage it takes to embrace life fully, imperfections and all.

BLU A112709888
ipa-agency.net

Interestingly, Couture echoes some of these themes. Set during Paris Fashion Week, the actress plays a filmmaker navigating a divorce while facing a breast cancer diagnosis.

The film hits theaters in France on February 18.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Subscribe here.

RELATED

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Son Pax Makes Rare Appearance at Sundance Film Festival

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe