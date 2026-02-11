Angelina Jolie Just Shared a Powerful Message About Her Double Mastectomy Scars

Angelina Jolie is one of Hollywood’s biggest names and, these days, we don’t get to see her out and about all that often. So whenever she does pop up for a new project or appearance, it’s always a moment fans savor. Her latest appearance comes courtesy of promo for her upcoming film, Couture, during which Jolie also shared a deeply personal message about life.

Speaking to French media outlet France Inter, Angelina, 50, reflected on her scars from a double mastectomy in 2013.

"I'm not drawn to some perfect idea of a life that has no scars. So no, I think, hey, you know, I see my scars are a choice I made to do what I could do to stay here as long as I could with my children," she said.