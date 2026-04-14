The Early-2000s Celebrity Feud Is Back & I’m Absolutely Here for It

For better or for worse, these things subsided over the years. Yet, with the return of Hannah Montana-core also comes the return of the in-your-face celeb drama. Which brings me back to Cooper and Earle…

In 2023, Earle launched a podcast with Cooper’s podcasting company, only for Earle to be dropped two years later. Enter the feud rumors…and then the feud proof. This month, Earle compared Cooper to “a grim reaper.” Then? The drama hit the fan.

Cooper made a video calling Earle out and saying, “You guys know I don't usually address this kind of stuff because it feels like a waste of time, and honestly, it's embarrassing to participate in this…But I am obviously seeing the videos. I'm getting tagged. I see the DMs. I see the comments. So at this point, it just feels long overdue."

She called Earle passive aggressive and said, “I know what happened, and so do you, so talk—unless the fake narrative that you're creating happens to be way more interesting than the truth…I have nothing to hide when it comes to you and me. Unless you actually have something to say, I'm out. This is over.”