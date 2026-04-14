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The Early-2000s Celebrity Feud Is Back & I’m Absolutely Here for It

Grab the popcorn, y'all

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Published Apr 14, 2026
9:28pm
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Jason Lowrie/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift was spotted with a retro camcorder. The streets of NYC are overflowing with early-2000s athleisure. Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are carrying around snakeskin bags again. What’s old is new, and those of us who threw away our JNCOs in favor of skinny jeans long ago are now at a loss for what to do.

In short, the early 2000s are forcing their way back into our lives whether elder millennials want it or not. And while I might not be thrilled to have to give up my ankle socks and skinny jeans (I finally found a pair that doesn’t give me pancake butt!), I am pretty stoked about the return of one particular 2000s “trend”: the very public, and very juicy, celebrity beef.

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Pap Nation/Shutterstock

Not too long ago—think 2023—the celeb beef was something we were all above. Something we’d left in the past. Something we knew existed, but that no one wanted to make “a thing.” Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber were feuding in the quietest way possible (through pointed social media ‘likes’ and passive aggressive song posts). Prince Harry and Prince William ‘broke up’, but they did it in the most British way possible—by not directly addressing their issues. Yes, Harry talked to Oprah and, yes, Harry wrote a book, but the problems between the brothers never reached full-on feud status. (I think Will preferred to deal with things by simply giving his bro the silent treatment…)

But now? With the return of all things 2000, there seems to be a notable shift in the world of celeb feuding. The 2023 subtlety is gone in favor of a much more public ‘calling out’. Case in point: Alex Cooper and Alix Earle. (I’ll get back to these two in a second.)

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Dave Benett/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock

You see, the early aughts  were all about the airing of grievances between celebs—drama playing out in plain view of everybody. In 2003-04, Team Britney vs. Team Christina was a masterclass in forcing fans to choose sides as the duo continually threw shade at one another (TeamBritney4Lyfe!). Things started with that joint Madonna kiss gone awry and heated up when Aguilera called Spears a "lost little girl."

Hilton and Richie (who are coincidentally still serving 2000s with those aforementioned snakeskin bags) were the talk of every town in their very public feud and friendship breakup in 2005. The Simple Life came to a close with Richie seemingly the "sidekick" to Hilton—and tensions at an all-time high. Anyone else remember Hilton's statement saying, “It’s no big secret that Nicole and I are no longer friends. Nicole knows what she did, and that’s all I’m ever going to say about it.”

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HNW/Plux/Shutterstock

We had Eminem vs. Mariah Carey. Pink vs. Aguilera (remember the Lady Marmalade drama?!). Lauren Conrad vs. Heidi Montag (“You know what you did!”). SJP vs. Kim Cattrall. Remember when Teri Hatcher had to film her scenes separately from the rest of the Desperate Housewives cast?! (No? Just me? *sigh*)

At the time, it was assumed that no feud would stay secret and that the biggest ones were all of our business. It was my right to know that Isaiah Washington and Patrick Dempsey were feuding over Washington’s homophobic language towards costar T.R. Knight. My right as a millennial!

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Charles Sykes/Shutterstock

For better or for worse, these things subsided over the years. Yet, with the return of Hannah Montana-core also comes the return of the in-your-face celeb drama. Which brings me back to Cooper and Earle…

In 2023, Earle launched a podcast with Cooper’s podcasting company, only for Earle to be dropped two years later. Enter the feud rumors…and then the feud proof. This month, Earle compared Cooper to “a grim reaper.” Then? The drama hit the fan.

Cooper made a video calling Earle out and saying, “You guys know I don't usually address this kind of stuff because it feels like a waste of time, and honestly, it's embarrassing to participate in this…But I am obviously seeing the videos. I'm getting tagged. I see the DMs. I see the comments. So at this point, it just feels long overdue."

She called Earle passive aggressive and said, “I know what happened, and so do you, so talk—unless the fake narrative that you're creating happens to be way more interesting than the truth…I have nothing to hide when it comes to you and me. Unless you actually have something to say, I'm out. This is over.”

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Claire Edwards/Globe Photos/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

I don’t know about you, but this scene could be straight out of a 2006 Perez Hilton post—and (sorry, not sorry) I’m real excited about it. Is it problematic to pit two women against each other in the media? Absolutely. But this isn’t trying to play Kate Middleton against Meghan Markle to drum up some fake beef. This is full on Real Housewives shit playing out in the public space—and the choice to make it public belongs to those involved. Whether or not that renders it unproblematic, the fact that Cooper made her statements so pointedly in the public arena means she’s embracing the feud. She didn’t text “I’m out” to Earle. She shared it in a video. (I’m getting “I don’t know her” Mariah chills if you know what I mean.)

Will there be a resolution between these famous women? I certainly hope not. If the early 2000s are going to be back, at least let me enjoy myself.

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Philip Mutz

VP, News and Entertainment

  • Oversees news and entertainment content
  • Is an award-winning playwright and has hosted two entertainment podcasts
  • Has 10+ years experience in entertainment coverage and viral media
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