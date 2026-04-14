The Early-2000s Celebrity Feud Is Back & I’m Absolutely Here for It

Taylor Swift was spotted with a retro camcorder. The streets of NYC are overflowing with early-2000s athleisure. Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are carrying around snakeskin bags again. What’s old is new, and those of us who threw away our JNCOs in favor of skinny jeans long ago are now at a loss for what to do.
In short, the early 2000s are forcing their way back into our lives whether elder millennials want it or not. And while I might not be thrilled to have to give up my ankle socks and skinny jeans (I finally found a pair that doesn’t give me pancake butt!), I am pretty stoked about the return of one particular 2000s “trend”: the very public, and very juicy, celebrity beef.