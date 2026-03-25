Sophia Bush Weighed In on a ‘One Tree Hill’ Reboot and Fans Have *Thoughts*

Nostalgia is having a major moment. It feels like every other week another beloved ‘90s or early 2000s show is getting the reboot treatment. Sometimes it works (Fuller House, Bel-Air), and sometimes…not so much (pour one out for Lizzie McGuire and Buffy the Vampire Slayer). So naturally, when talk of a One Tree Hill revival started bubbling up, fans were all ears. But now, thanks to Sophia Bush, we’ve got an update and it’s not exactly the news some fans were hoping for.

The 43-year-old actress attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in Los Angeles on March 15 with her girlfriend, Ashlyn Harris, where she was asked about the potential reboot.

"You know, we have done such great work and it’s been really incredible to see every single person in our cast got excited about that phone call, had amazing ideas about where their characters would be, what stories they’d want to explore," she told Entertainment Tonight.