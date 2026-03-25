About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Sophia Bush Weighed In on a ‘One Tree Hill’ Reboot and Fans Have *Thoughts*

Fans are split

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Mar 25, 2026
2:00pm
Sophie Bush One Tree Hill
Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Nostalgia is having a major moment. It feels like every other week another beloved ‘90s or early 2000s show is getting the reboot treatment. Sometimes it works (Fuller House, Bel-Air), and sometimes…not so much (pour one out for Lizzie McGuire and Buffy the Vampire Slayer). So naturally, when talk of a One Tree Hill revival started bubbling up, fans were all ears. But now, thanks to Sophia Bush, we’ve got an update and it’s not exactly the news some fans were hoping for.

The 43-year-old actress attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in Los Angeles on March 15 with her girlfriend, Ashlyn Harris, where she was asked about the potential reboot.

"You know, we have done such great work and it’s been really incredible to see every single person in our cast got excited about that phone call, had amazing ideas about where their characters would be, what stories they’d want to explore," she told Entertainment Tonight.

BLU A117393958
Globe Photos/ZUMA Press Wire / Shutterstock

But then she got a bit more candid about the bigger picture.

"I would say that we’re all very aware of what’s happening to media right now and who media is being bought by, and I don’t know that any of us are the current media conglomerates’ best friends or favorite people," Sophia continued, adding, "But I’m OK with that. I’m patient, if nothing else. That’s the classiest way I can say it!"

Ashlyn jumped in with a laugh, summing things up: “That was a long-winded of, ‘you’ll have to wait and see.’”

Reading between the lines, it sounds like the project may be caught up in all the industry shake-ups, especially the ongoing changes involving Warner Bros. Discovery and a possible merger with Paramount after the bidding war with Netflix. Sophia had been working on a sequel alongside Hilarie Burton and Netflix, but at this point, it’s unclear if it’ll actually move forward.

As for fans? Let’s just say opinions are all over the place. Some are seriously bummed, with one writing, "I was hoping for it to come back I heard Peyton was coming back and it was supposed to follow the lives of them and there children but I'm kinda sad."

Others, though, are perfectly fine leaving the past in the past.

"This is GREAT news! They need to leave that CLASSIC show ALONE. Especially if the OG cast AND the OG 'feel' isn’t returning," one person commented, while another added, "This isn't bad news. Leave the classics as they are."

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Subscribe here.

RELATED

Chad Michael Murray’s New Hallmark Movie Doubles as a ‘One Tree Hill’ Reunion

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe