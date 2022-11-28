About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Joanna Gaines’s KitchenAid Line Is Super Discounted During Target’s Early Black Friday Sale

Go ahead, buy the stand mixer

Author image: profile pic WP
By Sydney Meister
Updated Nov 7, 2025

kitchenaid collab universal
Target

If you’re anything like me, you’d basically donate your left kidney to have Joanna Gaines revamp your home. But alas, the Fixer Upper star has more pressing engagements—like collaborating on new designs for her Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line at Target. Thankfully, you can get a taste of her aesthetic in your own home—and at a solid discount—during Target’s Early Black Friday sale.

Several items from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia are on sale, but I'm eyeing the KitchenAid collaboration in particular. Not only is it worth the investment and easy on the eyes, but these are also the best deals I've seen on the collection since Cyber Monday 2022. Read on for four products worth shopping before they sell out.

kitchenaid collab 1
Target

The collection, which originally launched in 2020, has expanded to dozens of kitchen appliances and accessories. I'm talking everything from KitchenAid’s signature ten-speed stand mixer (was $500, now $350) to a retro hand mixer (was $140, now $100) to a chic mixing bowl (was $120, now $90).

kitchenaid collab 2
Target

The kicker, however, is that the entire collection is finished with an exclusive “Shaded Palm” color that makes each appliance double as a decorative countertop accessory. Below, you'll find three of my top picks from the collection that you’ll definitely want to add to cart while they’re still in stock. 

target early black friday sale magnolia kitchenaid sale: kitchenaid stand mixer
Target

1. Hearth & Hand KitchenAid Artisan 10-Speed Stand Mixer

What can't this beauty do? The bowl is large enough to prepare dough for up to nine dozen cookies at once, and the ten speeds allow you to do everything from mix batter to whip fluffy meringues. Your cookie swap will never be the same, trust.

BUY IT ($500; $350)
target early black friday sale magnolia kitchenaid sale: mixing bowl
Target

2. Hearth & Hand KitchenAid 5-Quart Ceramic Bowl

As if the stand mixer itself wasn't eye-catching enough, you can make it even prettier with a brightly glazed ceramic bowl. It's the perfect companion for mixing, whipping and kneading, and it can go in the freezer, microwave, dishwasher and oven to boot. It fits all 4.5- and 5-quart KitchenAid tilt-head mixers.

BUY IT ($120; $90)
target early black friday sale magnolia kitchenaid sale: kitchenaid hand blender
Target

3. Hearth & Hand KitchenAid Hand Blender

Fall is soup season, and this hand blender is about to become your new BFF. It's cordless, making it easy to maneuver, and you can whip up 25 bowls of soup with it on a single charge—enough to feed your kid's entire soccer team.

BUY IT ($140; $100)
target early black friday sale magnolia kitchenaid sale: kitchenaid hand mixer
Target

4. Hearth & Hand KitchenAid Cordless Hand Mixer

If you don't bake that often, a stand mixer may feel excessive. But trust me—when you finally whip up cookies or cake, you'll want more than a whisk at your side. Enter this handheld mixer that can run (without being plugged in, mind you) for a full hour. It's rechargeable and easy to store, too.

BUY IT ($140; $100)
