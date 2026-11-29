If there's one thing I love about the holiday season, it's having an excuse to sip festive cocktails in over-the-top Christmas-themed settings. And when a celebrity-approved spot is involved? Even better. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce famously visited Miracle, a holiday pop-up bar in Kansas City, so I had to see what all the fuss was about when I stopped by its New York City flagship.

For a little backstory, Swift, 36, and Kelce, 37, were spotted at the Kansas City location back when they were dating, before tying the knot. Miracle is a limited-run, holiday-themed bar concept with 131 locations across the U.S. I visited Miracle on Ninth Street and ordered the exact cocktail Swift was photographed enjoying.

Spoiler alert: It's delicious.