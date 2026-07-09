You Need to Try This Hack When Ordering from Olive Garden’s Summer Menu

In recent years, Olive Garden has become synonymous with unlimited soup, salad and breadsticks. (How can you turn down pasta e fagioli? You cannot.) But, at least until July 19, let me implore you to deviate from your usual. (And yes, you can still have your fagioli and eat it too.)

For a limited time, the chain has launched a summer menu devoted to Calabrian chili peppers, making it the key ingredient in a new appetizer and two entrees. The pepper is a staple in Southern Italian cooking, known for its fruity-smoky-spicy flavor that’s comparable to cayenne in terms of heat.

As a food writer, I consider it my journalistic duty to sample all three, offering a full review and ranking of the dishes below—as well as the ordering hack I learned from a server that you should absolutely try on your next visit.

(Note: Prices may vary by location.)