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Jennifer Garner Just Shared the Ultimate Frozen Paloma Recipe for Hot Summer Days

Cheers

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Aug 10, 2026
2:00pm
Jennifer Garner Frozen Paloma 720x780
Chelsea Lauren/for InStyle

It may be August, but summer is definitely not over yet. There are still plenty of beach days, pool hangs, and warm-weather moments ahead, and Jennifer Garner just shared the perfect drink to enjoy while soaking up those last sunny days.

The Five Star Weekend actress brought back her Pretend Cooking Show on Instagram on July 31, and this time she had the ultimate summer recipe: frozen Palomas.

"Trust me when I say—prep these ahead and you’ll be so happy to find a perfect little kiki in your freezer this summer," Jennifer wrote in the caption. "Frozen Palomas take minutes to put together and can be dialed from mocktail to packs-a-punch, and from puckery to sweet treat."

She also gave credit where credit was due, adding, "A gift from Ina herself," since the recipe comes from Ina Garten’s cookbook Modern Comfort Food.

In the video, Jennifer walks viewers through the process, which includes juicing grapefruits and limes, making a simple syrup, and blending everything together before freezing the mixture. Once it reaches the perfect consistency, she pours it into a glass and gives it a taste.

Her review? A definite yes, but with a little warning.

"Gosh That's so good," Jennifer says as she takes a sip and happily reacts to the frozen cocktail. She also reminds viewers to be careful with how strong they make the drink because it’s the kind of recipe you’ll immediately want another serving of. And, of course, there’s one more summer cocktail rule: don’t drink it too quickly unless you’re ready for a serious brain freeze.

Full RECIPE HERE

When Jennifer isn’t sharing easy recipes, she’s also spending time outdoors.

In a recent Instagram clip, the Last Thing He Told Me star was seen gardening in adorable striped overalls while showing off a tiny inchworm crawling along her arm.

“Do you see it going?” she asks as the little creature slowly makes its way across her skin before she gently places it on a nearby plant.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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