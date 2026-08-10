Jennifer Garner Just Shared the Ultimate Frozen Paloma Recipe for Hot Summer Days

She also gave credit where credit was due, adding, "A gift from Ina herself," since the recipe comes from Ina Garten’s cookbook Modern Comfort Food.

In the video, Jennifer walks viewers through the process, which includes juicing grapefruits and limes, making a simple syrup, and blending everything together before freezing the mixture. Once it reaches the perfect consistency, she pours it into a glass and gives it a taste.

Her review? A definite yes, but with a little warning.

"Gosh That's so good," Jennifer says as she takes a sip and happily reacts to the frozen cocktail. She also reminds viewers to be careful with how strong they make the drink because it’s the kind of recipe you’ll immediately want another serving of. And, of course, there’s one more summer cocktail rule: don’t drink it too quickly unless you’re ready for a serious brain freeze.