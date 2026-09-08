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Girl Scouts Will Be Selling 2 New Cookies This Year (Including One Just for Dogs)

Didn't see this one coming

Author image: Candace Davison, PureWow vice president of editorial content
By Candace Davison
Published Sep 8, 2026
dog next to patch pals girl scout cookies for pets
girl scouts of the USA

For every dog who's gazed longingly at a box of Girl Scout cookies, just waiting for their owners to look the other way so they could tear into them, hope is on the horizon: Starting in 2027, the Girl Scouts are dabbling in dog treats.

Officially called Patch Pals, the soft-baked dog cookies are blueberry muffin-flavored and stamped to look like classic Girl Scout patches. The organization created them as part of a collaboration with dog-care company Bark. The new addition was inspired by requests from Girl Scouts across the country who advocated for expanding the cookie lineup to better meet their communities' needs, according to a press release.

girl scout cookie boxes featuring 2027's two new flavors: patch pals and sparkables
girl scouts

While this is the Girl Scouts' first foray into dog treats, they didn't stop there with their 2027 cookie lineup. The organization also announced a second new treat—one designed for humans with allergies. Called Girl Scout Sparkables, each bright pink box is filled with crunchy oatmeal cookies studded with rainbow sprinkles and chocolate chips. They're made outside of the Girl Scouts' typical production facilities (Little Brownie and ABC Bakers), as they partnered with Partake to ensure the treats would be baked and packaged to avoid the nine major food allergens (milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, soybeans and sesame, per the USDA).

partake foods girl scout sparkables on table
girl scouts

Both types of cookies will be available exclusively online starting January 12, 2027. So while you won't be able to snag a box at your local troop's booth display, you'll still be able to order through them and support them. ("All proceeds stay local to support Girl Scout councils and troops," the nonprofit writes.)

Patch Pals and Girl Scout Sparkables will join a roster of returning favorites, including Tagalongs (aka Peanut Butter Patties, depending on where you live), Thin Mints, Samoas (aka Caramel deLites), Exploremores, Lemon-Ups, Trefoils and more. You can view the full lineup here.

Oh, and you won't need to set a calendar alert for the new year either. You can visit GirlScoutCookies.org to sign up for notifications of when cookie season begins or text "cookies" to 59618 to receive updates and Girl Scout news.

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candace davison bio

Candace Davison

VP of editorial content

  • Oversees home, food and commerce articles
  • Author of two cookbooks and has contributed recipes to three others
  • Named one of 2023's Outstanding Young Alumni at the University of South Florida, where she studied mass communications and business
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