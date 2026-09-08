Girl Scouts Will Be Selling 2 New Cookies This Year (Including One Just for Dogs)

For every dog who's gazed longingly at a box of Girl Scout cookies, just waiting for their owners to look the other way so they could tear into them, hope is on the horizon: Starting in 2027, the Girl Scouts are dabbling in dog treats.

Officially called Patch Pals, the soft-baked dog cookies are blueberry muffin-flavored and stamped to look like classic Girl Scout patches. The organization created them as part of a collaboration with dog-care company Bark. The new addition was inspired by requests from Girl Scouts across the country who advocated for expanding the cookie lineup to better meet their communities' needs, according to a press release.