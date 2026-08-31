Review: Chipotle Changed Its Pollo Asado Recipe—for the Better

While other brands are unleashing all things pumpkin spice ahead of Labor Day, Chipotle is leaning into a zingier flavor: lime. For the first time in the Mexican grill's history, the chain is launching two menu items at once, and both feature the flavor front and center.

First up is the Pollo Asado, which you may remember from its limited run on menus back in 2022. This time around, the recipe has been given a revamp. The grilled chicken is seasoned with garlic, Mexican spices and hand-cut cilantro, then finished with citrus and lime juice.

"With this new recipe, we wanted to bring more brightness and dimension to Pollo Asado while preserving its savory, smoky flavor," Nevielle Panthaky, Senior Vice

President of Culinary at Chipotle, explained in a press release. "The citrus finish cuts through the smoky notes of the chicken."