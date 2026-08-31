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Review: Chipotle Changed Its Pollo Asado Recipe—for the Better

But that's not the only new addition to menus

Author image: Candace Davison, PureWow vice president of editorial content
By Candace Davison
Published Aug 31, 2026
pollo asado at chipotle
candace davison

While other brands are unleashing all things pumpkin spice ahead of Labor Day, Chipotle is leaning into a zingier flavor: lime. For the first time in the Mexican grill's history, the chain is launching two menu items at once, and both feature the flavor front and center.

First up is the Pollo Asado, which you may remember from its limited run on menus back in 2022. This time around, the recipe has been given a revamp. The grilled chicken is seasoned with garlic, Mexican spices and hand-cut cilantro, then finished with citrus and lime juice.

"With this new recipe, we wanted to bring more brightness and dimension to Pollo Asado while preserving its savory, smoky flavor," Nevielle Panthaky, Senior Vice
President of Culinary at Chipotle, explained in a press release. "The citrus finish cuts through the smoky notes of the chicken."

chipotle burrito bowls
candace davison

The smoky-citrusy flavor combination was right in line with a menu hack the chain had noticed: People bringing seasoned chips (such as Doritos) and pairing them with their burrito bowls for a burst of flavor and texture. So they decided to lean into it, also creating the all-new Chili Lime Chips. "We saw guests hacking their Chipotle orders with packaged chips and asked ourselves: What would this look like done the Chipotle way?" Panthaky says. "Chili Lime Chips are our answer—with no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives and an ingredient list that doesn’t require a chemistry degree to understand."

So, how does the new recipe stack up? And are the Chili Lime Chips worth ordering? Here's my take, after trying both.

pollo asado at chipotle
candace davison

Chipotle's Reimagined Pollo Asado Is Light and Refreshing

When it comes to Chipotle's proteins, the cuts of meat tend to be so good—and the other toppings so flavorful, particularly the salsas—that I don't need a ton of seasoning here. That's what I like about the Pollo Asado. It has a nice sear and the chicken is incredibly juicy and tender, and that's what comes across the most as you dig in. There's a light smokiness and solid lime on the finish, which complements the chain's signature cilantro lime rice nicely.

Honestly, though, it's mild enough that it works with any pairing on the menu, gently enhancing burritos, bowls and tacos without competing with the other ingredients. (The Chipotle Honey Chicken, for example, has a great honey barbecue-esque flavor, but it's so strong that it's best eaten with milder accompaniments, so the flavors don't overwhelm your palate.)

chili lime chips
candace davison

The Chili Lime Chips Are Smoky, Yet Not Overpowering

Doritos are great, but I can only have a few before the flavor is just too much for me. That's what I liked about Chipotle's chips. They're lightly dusted with smoky chili flavor, and the salt and lime still comes through, but you're not reaching for water every three bites. I like them best with guac; the chili flavor adds depth to the dip, whereas with queso, the whole thing felt a bit too salty for me. (Then again, I find Chipotle's queso a bit too salty overall.) The chips are also nice crushed on top of a burrito bowl for added texture.

bite of chicken with corn and onions
candace davison

The Bottom Line: The Pollo Asado Is Not to Be Missed

I recommend trying both at least once, and either using the chips in place of a fork with your burrito bowl or crushing a handful and sprinkling them on top for crunch.

As much as I like the Chili Lime Chips, I'm such a fan of the salsas that for the most part, I'll stick to the classic chips and let the salsas' flavor be the focus of my meal. (This isn't a knock against the chips; it's personal preference, as I don't eat seasoned chips all that often.) But I can definitely see Pollo Asado becoming a regular part of my rotation—maybe as a half-and-half combo with the classic steak (my all-time fave).

Pollo Asado is available in restaurants nationwide starting today, and the Chili Lime Chips are available to Chipotle Rewards members starting now. They'll be available for everyone to order starting Sept. 4.

RELATED

10 Chipotle Secret Menu Items to Try (and 2 to Avoid)

candace davison bio

Candace Davison

VP of editorial content

  • Oversees home, food and commerce articles
  • Author of two cookbooks and has contributed recipes to three others
  • Named one of 2023's Outstanding Young Alumni at the University of South Florida, where she studied mass communications and business
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