The Must-See Reality Show You've Never Heard of

There are no flashy games for the housemates to play. No one gets eliminated or voted out. There aren't any big twists to watch out for.

Instead, these young men are raw, honest and vulnerable with one another (and themselves) in an effort to grow and make connections.

Is there drama? Absolutely. But it's a simpler, more pure drama that is much more emotionally impactful because it's real. Without a bunch of "put-on-for-the-cameras" nonsense, The Boyfriend packs a heartfelt punch that makes it such a joy to watch. (During the first episode of season two, I had to check myself because I was grinning at the TV like an idiot without even realizing.)