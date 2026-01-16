About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
entertainment

The Must-See Reality Show You've Never Heard of

The under-the-radar series is back for season two

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Published Jan 16, 2026
the boyfriend season 2 netflix review
Courtesy of Netflix

Sometimes the buzziest shows on TV make it onto my list of favorites (The Traitors, The Studio, Pluribus). But just as often, it's those under-the-radar, hidden gems that pique my interest the most. And now, one such gem has returned to Netflix for season two, and after only one episode, I'm already sucked in.

Introducing The Boyfriend. This Japanese reality show focuses on a group of gay and bisexual men living in a house together (a la The Real World), navigating friendships and relationships. The premise might sound simple, but that's what makes it so darn good.

There are no flashy games for the housemates to play. No one gets eliminated or voted out. There aren't any big twists to watch out for.

Instead, these young men are raw, honest and vulnerable with one another (and themselves) in an effort to grow and make connections.

Is there drama? Absolutely. But it's a simpler, more pure drama that is much more emotionally impactful because it's real. Without a bunch of "put-on-for-the-cameras" nonsense, The Boyfriend packs a heartfelt punch that makes it such a joy to watch. (During the first episode of season two, I had to check myself because I was grinning at the TV like an idiot without even realizing.)

As I wrote after bingeing season one, "The men in this show are shy, nervous and real in a way that is wildly refreshing for a series in this genre. They wear their hearts on their sleeves and are more concerned with making genuine connections than just getting the most camera time."

"But that only makes the drama that much more heartbreaking. When one of the shy men professes his feelings for his housemate and is rebuffed, it's impossible not to start tearing up."

The same holds true this season.

The cast ranges in age from early 20s to 40, and they come from all walks of life. (My favorite housemate is perhaps the potential-Olympian who is also currently pursuing his PhD.) Each one of them is more endearing (and hopeful) than the last.

The first six episodes of The Boyfriend season two are now streaming on Netflix, with additional episode batches being added weekly on Tuesdays until February 3. You're welcome.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

'Heated Rivalry' Stars Steal the Show on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Philip Mutz Headshot
Philip Mutz

VP, News and Entertainment

  • Oversees news and entertainment content
  • Is an award-winning playwright and has hosted two entertainment podcasts
  • Has 10+ years experience in entertainment coverage and viral media
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe