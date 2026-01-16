The Must-See Reality Show You've Never Heard of

Sometimes the buzziest shows on TV make it onto my list of favorites (The Traitors, The Studio, Pluribus). But just as often, it's those under-the-radar, hidden gems that pique my interest the most. And now, one such gem has returned to Netflix for season two, and after only one episode, I'm already sucked in.
Introducing The Boyfriend. This Japanese reality show focuses on a group of gay and bisexual men living in a house together (a la The Real World), navigating friendships and relationships. The premise might sound simple, but that's what makes it so darn good.