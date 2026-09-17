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Here's Why 'Slow Horses' Star Rosalind Eleazar Likely Looks So Familiar

Hint: It involves a Netflix thriller

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Sep 17, 2026
3:00pm
Roasalind Eleazar 720x780
David Fisher/for SAG

If you’ve been watching Slow Horses and suddenly found yourself thinking, “Wait, where do I know her from?” you’re definitely not alone. Rosalind Eleazar, who plays the sharp and levelheaded Louisa Guy, has one of those faces that feels instantly familiar—and for good reason.

The new season marks the sixth installment of Apple TV’s hit British spy thriller, bringing viewers back to Slough House, the dreary dumping ground for MI5 agents who have made career-ending mistakes. The series is packed with recognizable faces, including Olivia Cooke (The Girlfriend, House of the Dragon) and Gary Oldman (Harry Potter, The Dark Knight), but Eleazar might be the one who has you reaching for your phone to figure out where you’ve seen her before.

Well, mystery solved.

Slow Horses Photo 040504 1200x675
Apple TV+

Eleazar’s role in Slow Horses isn’t actually that far removed from another character she recently played. In Netflix’s thriller Missing You, she starred as Detective Inspector Kat Donovan, a dedicated missing persons cop whose professional life becomes tangled with a deeply personal mystery.

Based on Harlan Coben’s novel, the five-episode series follows Kat as she spots the dating profile of her former fiancé, Josh, more than a decade after he mysteriously disappeared. His reappearance sends her digging into the past, including the unsolved murder of her father.

Sound familiar yet? That’s because Eleazar has once again stepped into the shoes of a smart, capable investigator who is very much not afraid to get answers. Missing You was also a major Netflix hit, climbing to number three on the streamer’s coveted Top 10 following its January 2025 release.

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Courtesy of Netflix

And if you’re thinking, “OK, but I swear I’ve heard her voice before,” there’s an explanation for that too.

Per IMDb, Eleazar has appeared in Master of None and Harlots, and she has also lent her voice to podcasts, including a 2025 Pride & Prejudice adaptation and The Harrowing.

So yes, if Rosalind Eleazar looks (or sounds) familiar, there’s a very good reason.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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