Here's Why 'Slow Horses' Star Rosalind Eleazar Likely Looks So Familiar

If you’ve been watching Slow Horses and suddenly found yourself thinking, “Wait, where do I know her from?” you’re definitely not alone. Rosalind Eleazar, who plays the sharp and levelheaded Louisa Guy, has one of those faces that feels instantly familiar—and for good reason.

The new season marks the sixth installment of Apple TV’s hit British spy thriller, bringing viewers back to Slough House, the dreary dumping ground for MI5 agents who have made career-ending mistakes. The series is packed with recognizable faces, including Olivia Cooke (The Girlfriend, House of the Dragon) and Gary Oldman (Harry Potter, The Dark Knight), but Eleazar might be the one who has you reaching for your phone to figure out where you’ve seen her before.

Well, mystery solved.